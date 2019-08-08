GameOn, Set, Match: ATP Media Partners with Content Engagement Platform GameOn to Serve Tennis Fans All the Action in Chat

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during the Coupe Rogers ATP Masters 1000 event in Montreal and ahead of the Western & Southern Open ATP Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati, GameOn , an industry-leading ChatOS engagement platform that helps premium content owners and brands improve their fan experiences, announced a partnership with ATP Media to deliver videos and other rich content to fans through the Tennis TV bot .

The Tennis TV bot enables ATP Media to deliver video highlights covering the best of each tournament's matches direct to fans. This partnership is the first of its kind, allowing ATP Media to use GameOn's ChatOS to store and distribute content, including frequent broadcasts with colorful, short form video clips featuring shots of the day, funny moments, bloopers and GIFs, in addition to more involved interactions around Tennis TV's product features, match and tournament schedules.

As mobile audience content consumption preferences continue to evolve across chat and voice, sports organizations and teams are looking for new ways to deepen the conversation with their biggest fans as well as introduce their brands to new audiences. With the help of GameOn, the Tennis TV bot makes ATP Tour tennis content easy to access. Beyond tournament broadcast schedules and highlight videos, the Tennis TV bot will respond to tennis fans' natural language requests for Tennis TV FAQs, categorized GIFs, stats and information about the players and ATP Tour they love. ATP Media's partnership with GameOn extends its reach and relationship with users, enabling fans across the globe to consume the best of the ATP Tour at their leisure.

"What sets us apart from the initial wave of chatbots is our ability to creatively deliver rich content to audiences," said Kalin Stanojev, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of GameOn. "This partnership gives tennis fans a new and unique way to engage with ATP Media's vast content library while exposing them to the value of the Tennis TV OTT product. The Tennis TV bot has had a direct effect on global fan engagement by continually encouraging interaction through the distribution of high quality content. Fans are demanding a deeper conversation with the sports they love, and the Tennis TV bot is a great example how a brand can create a personal relationship with each and every fan."

ATP Media is the latest brand to join GameOn, following the success of Riot Games, the NHL chatbot, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports' Jeffbot, and continued work with TIME Inc. to develop interactive and adaptive chat experiences. GameOn supports a multitude of platforms including Facebook Messenger, Slack, Skype, Telegram, kik, Discord, Line and Viber.

"The GameOn platform makes it really easy for our teams to deliver our rich content direct to our fans quickly and seamlessly," says Stuart Taylor, Director of Consumer Services at ATP Media. "We are offering videos, GIFs and images from our tournaments via this new and exciting communication channel to engage with them all year round. So far the feedback from our audience using the bot on Facebook has been excellent. For fans looking for more, GameOn enables us to effectively drive tune-in and subscriptions to Tennis TV, to watch the live streams and full match replays of over 2,000 tennis matches each year."

The Tennis TV bot is powered by ChatOS, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. It dramatically streamlines the creation of robust, content-driven premium user experiences and is also the first to bring ad monetization to chat. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds; allowing them to effortlessly deploy this content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging chat experiences.

To add the Tennis TV bot to Facebook Messenger, please visit

https://m.me/tennistv

For more information about GameOn Technology, please visit https://gameontechnology.com/

For more information about ATP Media, please visit https://www.atpmedia.tv/

About GameOn Technology

GameOn was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the chat application space. Some of the world's most notable brands like Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms.

About ATP Media

As the broadcast arm of the ATP Tour, ATP Media was formed in 2001 as Tennis Properties Limited; providing centralized media exploitation across the ATP Tour, host broadcast production for the Nitto ATP Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000s and world feed production for the ATP Cup, ATP 500s and certain ATP 250s. ATP Media has unrivalled access and expertise in the full-service broadcast production of men's professional tennis with an end to end solution for global broadcasters incorporating: rights sales, multi-platform production, a global fibre distribution network and a market leading digital archive. For more information, please visit www.atpmedia.tv.

