GameOn Technology and Indiana Pacers Team Up to Launch Official Chat Application on Facebook Messenger

"It is more important now than ever before to keep an entertaining and informative conversation going between communities, the teams, and brands they are built around." Said Kalin Stanojev, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at GameOn, "Our platform provides an ideal solution for both casual and diehard Pacers fans looking to engage with their favorite team on a deeper level on their own terms."

The face of the bot will be "Boomer," the Pacers mascot, who will provide personalized fan experiences by highlighting historical footage and content, player and team statistics, news updates, game previews and notifications, categorized videos, GIFs, and more. By using Facebook Messenger to interact with GameOn's patented messaging platform, notifications and alerts will be fully customizable and cater directly to user preferences. The Pacers organization joins industry leaders like the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour and Arsenal FC in utilizing GameOn's platform.

"We have the best, most passionate fans in the NBA, and our organization is always looking for new ways to connect with them," said Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and COO. "This partnership with GameOn means that our fans can access the content they want faster than ever before through Facebook Messenger."

The Pacers Chatbot for Facebook Messenger is built on ChatOS™, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. The industry-leading technology streamlines the deployment of robust, content-driven, premium conversational experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds, allowing them to effortlessly deploy content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging chat experiences.

About Indiana Pacers

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is an integrated sports and entertainment company including the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Pacers Gaming, Pacers Foundation, Inc., and operations of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees has a shared purpose of winning through a commitment to excellence, serving the local community and entertaining fans and guests.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. GameOn has been recognized for its work in the tech and sports space receiving accolades from outlets including Fast Company and the Sports Technology Awards. The company is Pre-Series B and is based in San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com .

Media Contacts

Jasmine Mayo

GameOn Technology

[email protected]

Daniel Perez

GameOn Technology

[email protected]

Danny Lopez VP, External Affairs and Corporate Communications

Pacers Sports & Entertainment

[email protected]

SOURCE GameOn

Related Links

http://www.gameontechnology.com

