GameOn Technology Expands to the WNBA Following Success with NBA Teams

Partnerships with the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces kick off WNBA expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Technology, the industry-leading conversational chat platform, today announced that it is expanding into the WNBA, the company's first foray into women's professional sports. The platform will initially provide chat experiences for the current World Champion Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever.

As the WNBA continues to be a pioneer in the growth of women's professional sports, its fanbase is rapidly expanding, bringing an influx of fan requests running the gamut of ticketing, game-day logistics, gear purchases and more. GameOn will help teams streamline processes from front office staff, allowing them to address other areas of the business, while still prioritizing engagement and giving fans a quicker avenue to connect with the teams that they love.

"We're thrilled to announce our expansion into the WNBA with the Aces and the Fever and support the development of fandom in women's professional sports," said Alex Beckman, CEO of GameOn Technology. "We currently work with over 20% of NBA teams and adding these franchises to our roster is a major milestone. We're looking forward to partnering with even more WNBA teams in the very near future."

The introduction of conversational chat for these franchises will enable their front offices to deliver information to fans about the teams they love, while also providing them important insights about their fanbase to deliver them the most relevant content based on their behavior. The teams' beloved mascots will serve as the voice of each chat experience.

The Las Vegas Aces have deployed GameOn's platform to their website and Facebook Messenger to aid fans in receiving on the spot answers to frequently asked questions. The Aces lead the league in season ticket memberships sold and understand how important it is to quickly share information with all visitors to the platforms.

"Fan engagement and brand loyalty is always a top priority for the Las Vegas Aces," Said Nikki Fargas, President of the Las Vegas Aces. "Utilizing cutting edge technology for real time information sharing is vital in order to connect with fans both locally and globally. The Las Vegas Aces are excited to be working with GameOn to help strengthen the relationship with fans everywhere."

The Indiana Fever experience will live on the team's app and Facebook Messenger allowing the front office to address fan inquiries on gameday, share content leveraging a YouTube integration and guide them to food and entertainment in the venue.

"The Indiana Fever are always looking for opportunities to engage fans in new and innovative ways. Using GameOn, we are able to help guide fans' experience at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and beyond and keep them connected to the team they love," said Todd Taylor, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

Focused on helping sports teams, brands and content properties around the globe achieve business KPIs, GameOn's chat experience generates enormous conversational depth and drives click-through rates from users over 50% of the time, including up to 65% on commerce-related content while delivering 15-20x the user engagement when compared to traditional paid search.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is the industry-leading intelligent chat platform that powers authentic conversational experiences for some of the world's largest and most popular brands, teams and content properties. Established in 2014 and based in San Francisco, GameOn's omnichannel technology engages fans, drives profitability and saves time and money for partners like the NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA Tour, FIFA, TIME Inc., among others. Founded by proven entrepreneurs Alex Beckman, Kalin Stanojev and Nate Simmons, GameOn has raised $54 million from leading VC firms like Quest Ventures, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Mighty Capital and celebrity investors like Snoop Dogg, Joe Montana and Gary Payton.

