GameOn Technology Taps the New York Islanders, Ushering the NHL Further into the World of Chat

Fans will now be able to explore the Islanders landscape on a new platform during 50thanniversary season

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Islanders and GameOn Technology , the developers of the industry leading conversational AI experience, announced today that the official team chat application is now available on Facebook Messenger ahead of the franchise's 50thanniversary season. The service allows Islanders fans to chat real time with the team, getting news and insights directly from the source.

This new application is fully customizable and gives fans the ability to take actions including getting the latest scores, updates on schedules, and even tracking their favorite players, receiving endless combinations of custom highlights and news. Fans can also explore the new, state of the art UBS Arena including gaining insights into the overall experience along with premium suites and club seating.

"As the 2022-23 season kicks off and hockey is enjoyed by live audiences again, we are proud to help Islander fans stay in the know at all times," said Richard Cheng, President of GameOn Technology. "This new chat application will give fans a deep dive into the Islanders world while letting them personalize their experience. Just by talking or typing, fans will be able to customize their experience by telling us how, when and what they want to follow. As a result of this more engaging and streamlined fan experience, we're looking forward to supporting the Islanders' efforts in streamlining fan support as well as leveraging chat as a growth marketing platform."

"We are excited to be able to connect with our fans in real time and share with them the latest information surrounding the team, Isles Lab, UBS Arena, and our 50th Anniversary celebrations" said Simone Perrin, Vice President of Marketing for the Islanders.

This new chat application is an extension of GameOn Technology's relationship with the NHL with the company having launched the official chat application for the league in May 2019. For customer obsessed and digital first businesses, GameOn develops conversational AI solutions that create robust and personalized audience engagement across the customer life cycle.

The New York Islanders chat application for Facebook Messenger is built on ChatOS™, GameOn's proprietary end to end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. The industry leading technology streamlines the deployment of robust, content driven, premium conversational experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds, allowing them to effortlessly deploy content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging chat experiences.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is based in San Francisco and was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world's most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. GameOn has been recognized for its work in the tech and sports space receiving accolades from outlets including Fast Company and the Sports Technology Awards. The company is Pre-Series B and has investors who include Quest Ventures and Mirae Asset Venture Investment. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com .

About the New York Islanders

Founded in 1972 and celebrating our 50th Anniversary season, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and a record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders have had nine members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and the team plays in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is the team's new, state of the art home.

Media Contacts:

Jasmine Mayo

Head of Communications, GameOn Technology

[email protected]

