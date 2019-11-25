GameOn To Power New NBA Chatbot for Facebook Messenger

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Technology , the industry-leading AI chatbot company that helps premium content owners and brands improve their fan experiences, today announced the official National Basketball Association (NBA) chatbot for the widely popular sports league.

Now available during the 2019-20 NBA season, the NBA chatbot for Facebook Messenger delivers rich fan experiences through in-game video highlights, regular news updates, game previews and notifications, scoring alerts, schedules, standings and GIFs. Through the NBA chatbot, fans can tailor their experience around their favorite teams and players, when, where and how they want it delivered. To begin interacting with the NBA chatbot, fans only need to message the NBA Facebook page or search for the NBA within the Messenger platform (or use this link: (m.me/nba).

"The NBA has worked tirelessly to expand its reach across borders and formats to make it widely accessible to more of the world. The NBA chatbot is the latest example of the league's successful efforts to expand how they connect with new and existing fans in innovative ways," said Kalin Stanojev, co-founder and chief product officer at GameOn. "NBA fans now have another format to engage with the league that's mobile and flexible; it provides the NBA with new ways to deliver rich, immersive action while providing fans with more dynamic content and more control over how they interact with the NBA."

"The NBA chatbot provides another way for NBA fans to engage with our league when it is convenient for them," said Coleen Kane, NBA Director, Emerging Technology. "We are fortunate to work with GameOn to create a truly personalized experience."

"Since the launch of our first sports chatbots and with recent leagues coming on board like the NHL and PGA TOUR, we've seen more sports brands begin to realize the incredible power of chat to create an entirely new, more dynamic fan experience," said Alex Beckman, co-founder and CEO of GameOn. "As fan consumption behaviors continue to shift, and as brands seek new ways to deliver content to them wherever and whenever, we will continue to explore more partnerships like this one with the NBA."

The NBA chatbot is powered by ChatOS, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. It dramatically streamlines the creation of robust, content-driven, premium user experiences. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds, allowing them to effortlessly deploy content across a wide array of platforms and applications through highly engaging chat experiences.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the chat application space. Some of the world's most notable brands like Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. For more information about GameOn Technology, please visit https://gameontechnology.com/

