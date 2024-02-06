Gamepick Creates an Alternative to High-Risk Sports Gaming

Groundbreaking platform addresses challenges for gambling sports enthusiasts, turning wagers into opportunities. Gamepick provides a unique and responsible approach to sports betting.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamepick, the innovative fintech and gaming platform founded by Joshua Slater and John Houghton, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product that aims to transform the landscape of sports betting. The company plans to revolutionize the industry by offering a solution addressing the challenges faced by problem gamblers and sports enthusiasts.

Unlocking a New Era

With only 3% of all sports bettors being profitable, Gamepick recognizes the negative aspects of sports betting. Problem gamblers often recklessly bet until they deplete their funds, while sports enthusiasts may avoid betting due to the fear of financial loss or the negative social connotations of gambling.

Gamepick introduces a novel approach to sports betting. The solution's core lies in combining the excitement of sports betting with responsible investment practices. Here's how Gamepick achieves this:

Investment by Depositing Funds: Users deposit funds into their Gamepick account, transforming sports betting into a responsible investment.



Diversified Portfolio: Deposited funds are deployed into a diversified portfolio of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) for long-term growth, allowing users to build wealth over time.



Online Sportsbook: Depositors receive tokens that can be used in an online sportsbook, allowing participation in sports betting and tournaments without the risk of financial loss.

"It is a way that combines a hobby of mine, sports betting, with investing. It's a good way to kill two birds with one stone," expresses a satisfied client.

"I like that it takes the losses out of betting and that you are actively growing a portfolio. Gamepick helps to set you up for the future without causing any crushing debt. It's a genius idea, actually," adds another pleased client.

About Gamepick

Gamepick is a revolutionary new way to enjoy sports gaming. Win or lose the pick, you get the fun of playing with less risk and more reward. You can play against your friends–not nameless strangers on the internet– while your money is actually securely transferred to a personally tailored investment portfolio. Building personal wealth while cheering on your favorite sports team.

For more information about Gamepick's innovative platform, contact:

Joshua Slater

CEO

[email protected]

