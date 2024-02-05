Gamer Network and Primis Announce Exclusivity Contract Until the End of 2024

The Primis player will continue to be featured across Gamer Network's thirteen sites including Eurogamer.net, RockPaperShotgun.com, and Dicebreaker.com, which are internationally respected for gaming news, reviews, and long-form journalism. Primis has substantially scaled video consumption and added ad inventory since the two companies partnered in March 2023. "We are excited to continue working with the Primis team. This exclusivity deal solidifies our partnership after half a year of promising increases in revenue," said Richard Badley, Head of Ad Tech at Gamer Network. "It has enabled us to resolve long-standing issues selling out of direct video inventory, especially in the UK. Primis has eliminated this issue and we are seeing great metrics as a result," explained Badley.

Omer Peleg, Senior Executive of Business Development at Primis shared, "This collaboration is an incredible addition to our ever-expanding gaming portfolio. It has been a great experience working with the Gamer Network team on their video strategy and revenue goals. We are thrilled about this partnership and excited to take part in the growth of their gaming community."

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Their video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 450M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, Primis launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

About ReedPop:

ReedPop is a boutique group within Reed Exhibitions – one of the world's leading events organizers. Launched in 2006, the group has become the number one producer of pop culture events across the globe as well as a full service digital content provider and media company. Delivering once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences curated specifically for localized audiences, ReedPop currently features events in North America and Europe, including: New York Comic Con (NYCC), Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), PAX West, East and Unplugged, Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC), Star Wars Celebration, MCM Comic Con, EGX, and more. In addition to organizing and managing events, ReedPop also runs and operates Gamer Network and its portfolio of leading gaming websites including Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun and GamesIndustry.biz. The staff at ReedPop are a fan-based, globally focused group of professionals that are uniquely qualified to build and serve the communities with whom they share a common passion. (www.reedpop.com).

