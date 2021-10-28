Gamer Parents Rejoice! BabyGlitch is The World's First Baby Brand Dedicated to Gamer Moms and Dads with Movable Joysticks, Pressable Buttons and Made With 100% BPA Free Silicone. Game On, Baby!

"The gaming industry in 2020 generated over $139 Billion in revenue, yet there is no Baby Brand for Gamer Moms & Dads"

Born from the simple fact that Most Baby Products Fit into the Same Overdone and Overplayed Market that has been set by the industry leaders, BabyGlitch has made its Mission to Offer Something More to a Growing List of Parents Who Deeply Enjoy Video Games. View Media Kit

"As a father with a new son, shopping for any relatable toy was nearly impossible; it was either a Giraffe or a Rainbow. As a gamer parent that grew up playing the classics and the currents, I wanted to give gamer parents and future gamer kids something they could truly appreciate." --Seth Bruce, Baby Glitch Co-Founder.

Four Things You'll Love about BabyGlitch:

The world's first baby brand dedicated to gamer moms, dads, and future players

Designed by a gamer for gamers using three generations of both current and past consoles with five unique styles and nine color variations

Boom! Movable joysticks and popper buttons to bring the whole family into the game both on and off-screen

Mom approved! BPA free, chemical-free, food-grade silicone, safety tested and manufactured by the top leading baby product manufacturer and designed for children three months and beyond

The BabyGlitch team believes these controllers will Bridge the Gap Between the Gaming and Baby Industries; plus, they will save game controllers everywhere!

Press/Media Kit

Kickstarter

Website

Instagram

Promo Video

Facebook

Press Contact: Seth Bruce

[email protected]

Ph:832-552-3190

SOURCE Baby Glitch

Related Links

https://www.babyglitch.com

