"Gamers Beat Cancer" Campaign Launched To Fight Cancer in Kids and Young Adults

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and a new partnership by two leading charities is poised to make a major investment in pediatric cancer research and support programs. The American Cancer Society and GameChanger Charity announced today a e-gaming initiative called Gamers Beat Cancer dedicated to raising funds for additional resources for programs helping kids and teens facing cancer.

"For over a decade, GameChanger has embraced technology while focusing on hands-on help for kids, caregivers, and families who have encountered the profound implications of cancer. We're honored to partner with American Cancer Society on Gamers Beat Cancer to ease pain, offer educational opportunities, and keep medical research moving forward," said Taylor Carol co-founder of GameChanger and cancer survivor. "I feel together we can create something greater than the sum of its parts to bring hope to those that might feel only despair."



Funds will be raised through a variety of gaming events, corporate partners and gaming influencers.

"E-sports and gaming have a vast and diverse audience," said Sharon Byers, Chief Development, Marketing and Communications Officer for the American Cancer Society. "These are passionate gamers who are equally passionate about making a difference and we're honored to team up with GameChanger Charity for this incredibly important work."

Monies raised through this project will fund childhood cancer programs at both the American Cancer Society and GameChanger Charity.

GameChanger works to improve quality of life for kids and teens in treatment. They manage a variety of programs from scholarships to providing resources and gaming experiences at hospitals around the globe. To date, GameChanger has visited more than 200 hospitals and provided more than $ 30 million in gifts and scholarships.

The American Cancer Society takes a comprehensive approach to combatting childhood cancer by funding research and advocating for government policies that include making it easier for all children to get quality care and providing support for patients and their families. That work currently includes 68 active research grants for nearly $37 million to help better understand pediatric cancers and improve outcomes.

Cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death in children. Approximately 1 in 389 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer by age 15. An estimated 11,060 children 14 and under will be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. during 2019 and 1,190 will die from it.

For more information or to get involved call the American Cancer Society at 800.227.2345 or email GameChanger Charity at info@gamechangercharity.org

SOURCE American Cancer Society

