Gamers Fitness is Currently Available in the iOS App Store

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, Gamer's Fitness is here. Carlos Gabriel teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Gamer's Fitness.

Carlos's vision for Gamer's Fitness came about after wanting to create a platform where people can combine fitness with gaming incentives. Keep motivated and live a balanced life. Set goals, choose activities, and even track progress all within the app.

Set up your profile to start earning coins! Choose an activity and set your calorie goals to get started.

Introducing Gamer's Fitness - a fitness platform that lets users set and meet goals to receive incentives.

"Gamer's Fitness has been added to my rotation of favorite health and fitness apps. I love being able to set and achieve goals and have definitely noticed an improvement in my lifestyle!" - User

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Track progress and fitness goals

Set goals for yourself to stay on task

Get rewards for goals met to spend in the app

Spend coins on gift cards

Stay fit and motivated by updating your personal settings

Visit gamersfitnessapp.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

