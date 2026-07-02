Gamers Get Ready: Dodge is Bringing the Iconic Viper GTS-R to Fortnite and Rocket League for Limited Time

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Legendary performance meets next-gen gaming with a high-octane digital debut

Dodge brings the iconic Viper GTS-R to Fortnite and Rocket League.

Dodge accelerates into one of the world's most influential gaming universes with the debut of the Viper GTS-R. For the first time, players can experience the Dodge Viper GTS-R as an in-game race car in both Fortnite and Rocket League.

"Bringing the Viper GTS-R into Fortnite and Rocket League connects Dodge's performance heritage with a whole new generation of enthusiasts," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "The Dodge Viper is a legend, and the GTS-R represents our racing DNA and heritage. Now, through these gaming communities, millions of players will experience Dodge and Viper performance in an entirely new, high-adrenaline environment."

For a limited time only, starting July 2 at 8 p.m. EST through July 12, the Dodge Viper GTS-R will be available in-game, with exclusive customization options and limited-time bundles available at launch.

Dodge Viper GTS-R

Following the debut of the iconic Dodge Viper R/T10 in 1992, the Viper GTS-R was introduced in 1995 at the Pebble Beach Concours. A variation of the Viper GTS, the GTS-R model turned the Viper roadster into a factory-built race car that dominated the track. The original GTS-R earned five international GT championships and the 1997-1999 FIA GT championships. It also posted an overall win at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in 2000 - the first for a production-based American car. Viper finished one-two at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in GTS class in three consecutive years, from 1998-2000.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

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SOURCE Stellantis