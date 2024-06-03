GamerTech® to announce the launch of its innovative body thermal management technology platform

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GamerTech®, a leading innovator in the gaming performance wearables space, is set to launch its innovative body thermal management technology platform in the first week of June. This technology is engineered from the ground up to combat key issues gamers face during marathon gaming sessions, such as thermal discomfort, sweat accumulation and bad odor.

This breakthrough technology offers gamers enhanced comfort by:

Supporting thermoregulation through intelligent temperature control.

Rapidly wicking moisture to combat sweat accumulation.

Combatting bad odor by reducing microbial activity.

"We strongly believe that gamers, like any other athletes, can level up with the right gear. Our BTM technology was developed with a focus on delivering prolonged comfort throughout gaming sessions, the technology platform aims to remove any distractions that can get in the way of gaming performance, allowing you to focus on the game at hand." Product Lead, GamerTech® – Danushka Gunasekara

About GamerTech®

GamerTech® (GT) brings disruptive products and technology-based apparel solutions to market, focused explicitly on gamers and esports athletes to boost performance, enhance wellness and amplify their overall experience. GT is a fully-owned subsidiary of MAS Holdings — the largest apparel tech manufacturer in South Asia, with over 100,000 employees across 15 countries.

