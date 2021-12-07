Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $200 Million Initial Public Offering Tweet this

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. served as joint book-running managers for the offering.

