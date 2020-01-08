Games For Change Announces $10K Design Challenge Sponsored By AARP Innovation Labs

Challenge participants are invited to submit developed modules that will be considered for publication on the Alcove platform. Submissions can center around any subject, theme, or activity that promotes healthy aging and/or intergenerational connection. All submissions will be evaluated by a blue-ribbon jury of industry experts and developers hand-selected by Games for Change and AARP. Finalists and winners will present their work at the XR for Change Summit in New York City on July 14th, 2020, and one team will win a $10,000 cash prize.

Social isolation is an epidemic impacting people of all ages. Among adults age 45 and older, 1 in 3 are lonely. Due to its impact on stress hormones, loneliness has been shown to increase the risk of heart disease, arthritis, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, dementia and suicide attempts. In fact, studies have found that prolonged isolation can have equivalent effects to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

The Alcove platform was developed in direct response to this issue, with a mission to help adults feel more socially connected, reduce depression, and increase overall well-being. As virtual reality technologies advance and become more accessible, Games for Change, with AARP support, aims to use this Challenge to inspire the industry to be a catalyst of innovation and growth that connects modern technology to those outside traditionally targeted markets.

Registration and submission portals will be open starting January 7th, 2020 through April 13th, 2020 at 11:59PM ET. No purchase necessary for entry for submission. Challenge participants must be 18 years of age or older. For questions or press inquiries contact challenges@gamesforchange.org. For complete rules and guidelines, please follow the links below.

About Games for Change

Games for Change (G4C) is a nonprofit organization that facilitates the creation and distribution of digital games that serve as powerful tools in humanitarian and educational efforts and leverages entertainment and engagement for social good. G4C convenes diverse stakeholders, highlights best practices, incubates games, and helps create and direct investment into new projects.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.

At AARP Innovation Labs we develop cross-generational products with startups and our own internal teams, shaping new solutions that empower people to choose how they live as they age.

AlcoveTM is a virtual reality platform that connects family members across generations by bringing them together in a world filled with immersive experiences. Built to help break down the barriers of social isolation, it helps to deepen bonds and create new memories with your loved ones as you journey to new places around the globe, share photo memories, relax with immersive mediation, engage in health and wellness activities, watch AARP shows or simply sit on your virtual couch and catch up – even when you're physically apart.

Alcove is a trademark of AARP.

