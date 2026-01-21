GameShark Is Back. Join the GameShark Kickstarter Today

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameShark is back. At 12:00 PM ET yesterday, GameShark creator Todd Hays launched a Kickstarter for GameShark: The Complete Cheat Code Compendium, a collectors book and digital archive built to preserve the cheat code era and restart GameShark as an active company.

THE RETURN OF THE SHARK

This is not just a book. The digital tiers are building a living archive of cheats, maps, tips, and walkthroughs. That archive is also the base layer for RetroShark, a forthcoming GameShark product designed to deliver real-time access to that information while gamers play their favorite classics on supported emulator setups.

If the Kickstarter succeeds, it will fire up GameShark Labs and accelerate development of RetroShark, which will become the first official GameShark peripheral product in more than two decades AND a series of comic books, game modding marketplaces and a safe space for content creators.

Kickstarter launched: January 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET YESTERDAY. 29 days remain

About GameShark Labs

GameShark Labs is the revived team behind GameShark's official return.

Watch the Kickstarter Video: https://youtu.be/WlRgzbRkUgM

KickStarter Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/763614590/gameshark-returns-the-complete-cheat-code-compendium)

