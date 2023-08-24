GameSquare Holdings Inc. Opens the Market
Toronto Stock Exchange
24 Aug, 2023, 18:05 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Justin Kenna, Chief Executive Officer, GameSquare Holdings Inc. ("GameSquare", or the "Company") (TSXV: GAME), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market.
GameSquare is a vertically integrated, digital media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
Share this article