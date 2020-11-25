GameStop partners with Sezzle to offer its top-rated Buy Now, Pay Later option online and in-store

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ), the highest-rated Buy Now, Pay Later solution, today announced its partnership with GameStop to provide the world's largest retailer of video games access to its flexible and innovative digital payment solution. Sezzle is now available at GameStop's more than 3,300 U.S. retail stores, online at www.gamestop.com , and in the GameStop mobile app.

The partnership comes just in time for millions of shoppers to use Sezzle's convenient and interest-free payment option when they take advantage of GameStop's Black Friday and holiday deals. As stricter lockdowns affect much of the country during the holiday season, consumers are shopping for games and relying more than ever on electronics, media, gaming, and interactive activities for entertainment, distraction, and fun.

"We recognize the continued growth of the gaming community and its influence on today's culture," said Sezzle President, Paul Paradis. "With its interest-free, pay-in-four option, Sezzle provides an easy, transparent payment and budgeting tool that is a big hit among younger generations. Sezzle is thrilled to offer GameStop's buyers a safe, financially responsible way to build good credit as they spend this holiday. As a Public Benefit Corp, we hold ourselves accountable to serving our community and financially empowering all of our users, which now includes GameStop shoppers."

GameStop joins Sezzle's community of over 20,000 retailers.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is the world's largest omni-channel video game retailer, operates over 5,000 stores across 10 countries, and offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop's unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication. General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the Company's corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and Instagram and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers across the U.S. and Canada by offering interest-free installment plans at both online and physical stores. Sezzle's transparent payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 20,000 Merchants that offer Sezzle in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information visit sezzle.com.

