GameStop Transforms its Business with DEG and Salesforce

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DEG, Linked by Isobar announced that it has helped GameStop transform its business by leveraging Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Commerce Cloud to provide the brand with a better view of its customers and enhance the customer experience.

For this innovative work, DEG has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Retail. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2019.

DEG and GameStop began by successfully migrating the brand's email marketing program to Salesforce Marketing Cloud—consolidating 15 IPs into one account—and its website to Salesforce Commerce Cloud. The agency then utilized Einstein and Marketing Cloud, as well as a daily-feed integration with Tableau, to transform GameStop's view of the customer experience to better engage current and potential buyers.

DEG also developed a responsive email template and email triggers and journeys, and trained the GameStop team on email best practices within the platform.

This is the second Partner Innovation Award of 2019 for DEG, who was also awarded the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Marketing Intelligence at Connections for its work with AMC Theatres.

"GameStop has always placed the experience of its customers above all else, and continues to strive to create the best possible experience no matter how customers engage," said Tony Toubia , Director of Relationship Marketing at DEG, Linked by Isobar. "We love working with GameStop to make its customer-focused goals a reality."

"The work that our Partner Innovation Awards winners do to drive customer success deserves to be celebrated," said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Industries & Partners, Salesforce. "Companies across every industry are increasingly turning to the cloud and to trusted partners to guide them through their digital transformation journeys."

