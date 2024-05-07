GameTime Digital Confirms Merger Between Sword Media And Apps4 Web Media

LONDON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sword Media a leading paid acquisition igaming affiliate & Apps4 Web Media a leading organic traffic focussed igaming affiliate have merged to create gametimedigital.com . Both businesses have grown over the past decade employing a combined 30 people and with assets mainly focussed on the US market.

Stephen McBrinn, Founder & CEO of Sword Media will remain as CEO of GameTime Digital while Alex Windsor, Founder & CEO of Apps4 Web will assume the newly created role of CMO within GameTime Digital.

Newly appointed CEO Stephen McBrinn said of the merger "On a personal level it has always been a pleasure working with Alex and the Team in Apps4 Web. Equally as important, the merger allows us to be a fully US focussed iGaming partner and will bring our revenues to €10m for 2024, delivering 20,000 new FTDs to our various partners across our PPC, Media Buying, SEO & Network departments.

CMO Alex Windsor "Ever since we gained our first license in New Jersey in 2017 we have strived to deliver the highest quality to our partners and we look forward to continuing to do so through bothe through organic, paid and through our network partners. The US market is such an exciting one to be involved in. The appetite for igaming and legalized sports betting present such an incredible opportunity for the iGaming market."

The merger of the two companies will further streamline and improve synergies across the business. With new states on the horizon in the US, GameTime Digital is fully committed to helping establish and build lasting relationships with US partners through our newly aligned structure.

A team from Byrne Wallace Dublin, led by Ross Little, Corporate M&A Partner, and Ana Soptica, Associate, advised on the merger.

