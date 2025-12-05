Gametime Launches "12 Days of Gametime" Holiday Giveaway in Partnership with Barstool Sports

This Festive Sweepstakes Celebrates 12 Years of Fan Memories With Daily Rewards and a $5,000 Grand Prize

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gametime , the mobile-first ticketing platform that delivers instant access to live events, today announces the launch of its "12 Days of Gametime" holiday sweepstakes. Designed to celebrate fans and the unforgettable experiences that bring them together, the campaign, promoted across Barstool Sports social channels, runs December 5–17, 2025 and offers daily chances to win Gametime gift cards.

Gametime Celebrates 12 Years of Fan Memories With Daily Rewards

In the first 11 days, two fans will be selected each day to receive a $250 Gametime gift card to fuel their next live experience. The giveaway culminates on December 17, when one lucky winner will be drawn for the grand prize of $5,000 in Gametime credit, setting them up to attend their most desired event or events in the year ahead.

As Gametime marks 12 years in the business, the company is using the holiday season as an opportunity to thank the community that has fueled its growth. The campaign encourages fans to reflect on the moments that shaped their love of live events and to keep building new memories through daily rewards. "12 Days of Gametime" is more than a giveaway– it's a moment of celebration and recognition of fandom itself.

"In the 12 years since Gametime first launched, we've grown, evolved, and adapted to challenges, but our core mission of uniting people through shared experiences has remained the same," said Brad Griffith, Founder & CEO of Gametime. "As we head into the holidays, we're reflecting on the customers who made every step of our journey possible. 12 Days of Gametime' is our way of showing appreciation to this community, with daily giveaways designed to help them keep creating moments that matter."

To enter the sweepstakes, fans are encouraged to visit the Gametime website each day to earn entries, unlock streak bonuses, and increase their chances of winning. Additional entries can be earned by downloading the Gametime app, sharing the giveaway with a friend, signing up for the newsletter, submitting UGC content, favoriting an event, or following Gametime on Instagram and TikTok. Streak bonuses provide extra entries after 3, 6 and 12 consecutive days of participation.

As a long-time Gametime partner with a deep understanding of fan culture, Barstool Sports will support the campaign with creator-driven social promotion to help reach and engage fans throughout the 12-day countdown.

For more details on the terms, conditions and eligibility requirements for "12 Days of Gametime" sweepstakes, please review the Official Rules . No purchase necessary.

To learn more about Gametime and keep up with future developments, visit gametime.co or follow along on Instagram at @gametimeapp . Visit barstoolsports.com for viral sports and pop culture news.

About Gametime

Gametime is a mobile-first ticketing platform that is on a mission to unite the world through shared experiences. Founded in 2013 by current CEO Brad Griffith, Gametime offers a fast, easy, and transparent way for millions of fans to buy and sell tickets to live events, including sports, concerts, theater, comedy, and more. Gametime specializes in delivering great ticket value through fan-friendly features like Gametime Picks, Last-Minute Purchasing, and Zone Deals. Gametime utilizes mobile ticket delivery as an easy and environmentally friendly alternative to paper ticketing and believes in going above and beyond for its customers. Follow us on Facebook @gametime, Twitter @gametimeunited, Instagram @gametimeapp and TikTok @gametime.

About Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports is one of the most influential sports, lifestyle, and entertainment media brands on the internet. Founded in 2003 as a free newspaper in Boston, Barstool has grown into a multimedia powerhouse, delivering viral content across blogs, podcasts, video, social media, and live events. Known for its distinctive voice and unapologetically authentic style, Barstool has cultivated one of the most loyal, engaged, and sought-after audiences online - reaching over 280 million fans across platforms. From breaking sports news and irreverent commentary to can't-miss moments and original personalities, Barstool is where the internet comes to laugh, react, and debate. With its massive following and cultural impact, Barstool continues to shape the modern media landscape.

For more information, visit www.barstoolsports.com or follow @BarstoolSports on social.

Media Contact

Power Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Gametime