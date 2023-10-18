Gameto CEO Dr. Dina Radenkovic Recognized Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at the Goldman Sachs 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

Gameto

18 Oct, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameto, a female-led biotechnology company with a mission to redefine women's healthcare, announced today that Goldman Sachs is recognizing Gameto CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Dina Radenkovic as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Dina Radenkovic, CEO of Gameto
Goldman Sachs selected Dr. Radenkovic from entrepreneurs across multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Dr. Radenkovic and her team are building reproductive treatment solutions for an otherwise underdeveloped area within the healthcare industry. Current fertility treatments are hard on women physically, professionally, and financially. Gameto's modern and robust platform of treatments aims to allow women to have control over their fertility timeline.

"The global fertility market was worth approximately $35.2 billion last year and is expected to grow to $84 billion in 2028, according to market research firm IMARC Group. Despite that, very little attention and funding has been dedicated to developing novel treatments, hence the process women undergo for IVF/egg freezing today still resembles the process at its invention 45 years ago and involves weeks of hormonal injections. Largely due to duration, cost and side effects, over 95% of people with infertility cannot access treatment.  Making this process shorter, safer and more convenient is not only what modern women deserve but could also unlock a big economic benefit to society. Just like the introduction of 'the pill' led to wider positive economic impact allowing women to continue education and pursue career goals, more accessible IVF/egg freezing could potentially enable more women to accomplish family goals when they wish to do so. I am proud of the Gameto team for drawing the attention of big financiers to women's health biotech and our work on modernizing the patient journey."

"We're delighted to recognize Dr. Radenkovic as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like everyone in this year's class, Dr. Radenkovic has been a visionary in their field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."

This honor follows the October 2023 publication of Gameto's research, showing that the company's first product candidate, Fertilo, is able to effectively mature human eggs outside of the body and create healthy, human embryos. Fertilo could be used to improve both IVF and egg freezing by maturing eggs outside of the body thus reducing the number of hormone injections needed prior to egg retrieval and is being taken to further clinical pilots and trials. The implications of this technology are vast, spanning from reducing medical risk, financial risk, emotional risk, and potentially other unknown long-term effects from high-dose hormone stimulation.

This vision, led by Dr. Radenkovic, sets out to provide women with modern technology so they have control over their fertility timeline.

For more information about Gameto and how the company is working to redefine women's healthcare, visit gametogen.com.

About Gameto

Gameto is a biotechnology company developing novel treatment solutions for women's health, starting with infertility. Gameto brings together an experienced scientific management team with vision and passion to develop a product suite to support women throughout their reproductive journeys. Gameto's lead program, Fertilo, aims to make IVF and egg freezing shorter, safer, and more accessible through reduced hormonal injections by maturing eggs outside of the body. Gameto is led by physician-turned-entrepreneur Dina Radenkovic as CEO and serial entrepreneur and founder of North America's largest fertility network Prelude Fertility, Martin Varsavsky, as Chairman. For more information, go to gametogen.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @gametogen and on LinkedIn.

