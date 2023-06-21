Gameto Named as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Gameto is ranked in the top 100 most promising Technology Pioneers for its work improving women's reproductive health

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameto, a female-led biotech company developing treatment solutions to improve women's reproductive health, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers." The Technology Pioneers award is given to companies that are tackling issues such as sustainability, climate change, and healthcare. Gameto is being recognized for its work developing a broadly applicable platform that has the potential to solve gaps in women's health, including fertility, menopause, and ovarian disease.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies operating at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

"We're excited to welcome Gameto to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "Gameto and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum's content work that brings together public and private sectors to tackle these global issues."

As a Technology Pioneer, Gameto co-founder and CEO Dina Radenkovic is invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum for our work improving the female reproductive journey," said Radenkovic. "We are eager to gather with impressive entrepreneurs and companies across the globe to discuss our insights and continue to disrupt the fields in which we work."

This year's Technology Pioneer cohort includes startups from 31 economies and six continents. The US has the highest representation with 29 companies, followed by China with 12 companies. One-third of the Technology Pioneers are led by a female chief executive.

To learn about past winners and the Technology Pioneer community, visit https://www.weforum.org/communities/technology-pioneers-community

About Gameto
Based in New York and Madrid, Gameto is a biotechnology company using cell engineering to develop therapeutics for diseases of the female reproductive system. Gameto brings together an experienced scientific management team with a vision and passion to develop a product offering that will support women throughout their reproductive journey. Gameto is currently working on its first program, Fertilo, a product for IVF and egg freezing, aiming to make the process shorter, safer, and more effective. The preclinical studies for Fertilo found that it can increase egg yield per cycle and maturation for both conventional and reduced stimulation cycle. Gameto is currently conducting preclinical studies with partners Inception Fertility, Spring Fertility, Extend Fertility, RMA, Pozitivf, Ovation Fertility, ReproART, Clinica Tambre, and Hospital Ruber Internacional, Eugin Group.

Gameto is led by physician-turned-entrepreneur Dina Radenkovic as CEO and serial entrepreneur and leader in the fertility space Martin Varsavsky as Chairman. For more information, go to gametogen.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the World Economic Forum
The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas (www.weforum.org).

