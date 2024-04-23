Gameto Partners with Designer and Entrepreneur Stacey Bendet to Launch "Your Eggsperience Matters" Campaign to Raise Funds for RESOLVE During National Infertility Awareness Week

Campaign spotlights systemic healthcare issues women experience

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameto , a female-led biotechnology company with a mission to redefine women's healthcare, today announced they are joining forces with Stacey Bendet, CEO, Founder and Creative Director of alice + olivia , for an advocacy campaign during National Infertility Awareness Week® (NIAW) 2024. Gameto and Bendet are partnering in an effort to raise awareness and funds, emphasizing the importance of improving the female patient experience in the healthcare system. Proceeds will benefit RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association .

National Infertility Awareness Week was founded in 1989 by RESOLVE, the largest infertility patient advocacy group in the United States. NIAW aims to enhance the public's understanding of infertility, educating people and lawmakers about its impact. Every year, patients and industry specialists nationwide organize webinars, Q&As, and campaigns to raise awareness and empower patients in every stage of their fertility journeys. In 2010, NIAW became a federally recognized health observance by the Department of Health and Human Services.

National Infertility Awareness Week was founded in 1989 by RESOLVE, the largest infertility patient advocacy group in the United States. NIAW aims to enhance the public's understanding of infertility, educating people and lawmakers about its impact. Every year, patients and industry specialists nationwide organize webinars, Q&As, and campaigns to raise awareness and empower patients in every stage of their fertility journeys. In 2010, NIAW became a federally recognized health observance by the Department of Health and Human Services.

This year, Gameto and Stacey Bendet are making a statement with the exclusive "Your Eggsperience Matters" campaign sweatshirts from Bendet's new brand, Big Feelings . The custom-designed limited edition sweatshirts symbolize solidarity and support for the millions of women and families facing infertility challenges, going through treatments and the need to improve women's experiences in the healthcare setting from clinical trials to treatments to routine care.

Despite current IVF treatments being a miracle of science and helping people build families, the existing female patient journey for IVF remains fairly unchanged, involving 10 to 14 days of twice daily hormone injections per cycle, which many women find to be both physically and emotionally difficult. In the U.S., an average of three cycles are necessary to have a baby. Therefore, understanding the female patient journey in preparation for egg retrieval for IVF or egg freezing reveals insights into reproductive and maternal care experiences, pointing to opportunities for innovation and enhancements in the field.

"As a woman with three children who's run a company for over two decades employing thousands of women of all ages, I've seen first hand how the pressure to marry and have children by a certain age can take a toll both emotionally and professionally," said Stacey Bendet, CEO, Founder and Creative Director of alice + olivia. "Giving women a new, healthier and more time efficient way to freeze their eggs eliminates that 'biological clock' and becomes a game changer for women in the workplace!"

"Your Eggsperience Matters" aims to engage women from many different sectors of influence, including patient advocates, entrepreneurs, scientists, investors, and fertility physicians and specialists. The campaign encourages participants to speak out on social media and share a time they wished the inconvenience of their treatment or patient care journey had been prioritized when seeking care, the changes they desire to see for an improved patient journey, and any advice they wish they had received.

"Medicine has historically minimized and neglected the pain and suffering of women, and with this campaign we are advocating for care that prioritizes women's experiences and needs while shining a light on the struggles too many women face while navigating the healthcare system," said Dr. Dina Radenkovic, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Gameto. "We acknowledge the pain women have faced when seeking fertility care and this drives us to develop more modern solutions that prioritize efficacy and comfort. We hope that encouraging more women to speak up about their experiences and preferences will catalyze more solutions in the women's health space overall and also provide a compassionate way to support other women embarking upon their own reproductive journeys."

Gameto invites everyone to join the movement and make a difference during National Infertility Awareness Week. Join the conversation on social media to share your experience with the hashtag: #yourEGGSPERIENCEmatters.

To contribute to RESOLVE, please visit https://resolve.org/gameto . For more information about how Gameto is redefining women's healthcare, visit gametogen.com, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @gametogen and on LinkedIn .

About Gameto

Gameto is a biotechnology company developing novel treatment solutions for women's health, starting with infertility. Gameto brings together an experienced scientific management team with the vision and passion to develop a product suite to support women throughout their reproductive journeys. Gameto's lead program, Fertilo, aims to make IVF and egg freezing shorter, safer, and more accessible through reduced hormonal injections by maturing eggs outside of the body. Gameto is led by physician-turned-entrepreneur Dina Radenkovic as CEO and serial entrepreneur and founder of North America's largest fertility network Prelude Fertility, Martin Varsavsky, as Chairman. For more information, go to gametogen.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @gametogen and on LinkedIn .

