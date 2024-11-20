GameU Advances Inclusivity in Video Game Design with Autism In Entertainment Workgroup

GameU signs educational partnership with not-for-profit, Autism in Entertainment, highlighting career pathways in coding for the neurologically diverse

FLEMINGTON, N.J. and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameU – the provider of premium online coding courses , with a social mission to promote inclusivity in video game design – has signed an educational partnership with California-based not-for-profit initiative, the Autism in Entertainment Workgroup.

Under the terms of the agreement with Orange County Asperger's Support Group (OCASG), the governing body of Autism in Entertainment (AIE), GameU will both sponsor AIE programs as well as run a series of complimentary game design webinars for AIE members. Delivered by working professionals in the computer game industry, the GameU webinars will teach basics in game design, highlight the strong links between coding proficiency and autism, and provide pathways for future learning.

The first of those webinars, From Consumer to Creator: Becoming a Video Game Developer , will take place Thursday 21st November 2024, 3pm EST.

"GameU is focused on equipping students, including those with special needs, with the skills to thrive in today's and tomorrow's digital economy," said GameU President and CEO, Mike Kawas. "AIE's belief that individuals on the autism spectrum can forge strong careers in entertainment-related fields, including game design, means our missions are well-aligned.

"We're excited to work alongside AIE to help build career pathways in STEM-based fields for those in our community with high-functioning autism, including game design, coding and 3D modeling."

OCASG President and Chair of the Autism In Entertainment Workgroup, Judi Uttal, said "Connecting AIE talent with industry-grade learning opportunities is an important aspect of enhancing employment prospects for neurodivergent individuals. We are thrilled to have GameU as our newest educational partner.

"Working hand-in-glove with an autism-friendly game design course provider, like GameU, enables AIE to better-help its members acquire skills and industry connections that pave the way to employment," said Uttal. "The AIE - GameU Education Partnership is an example of tangible benefits that help drive inclusivity and diversity in the entertainment sector."

About GameU

GameU is a leading provider of premium online video game design courses, which teach students the skills they need to succeed in the video game industry. With curriculums crafted and taught by education experts and professional game developers, GameU virtually delivers a wide range of programs across three main avenues:

All Abilities : Private one-to-one classes, tailored to each students' needs, including neurologically diverse individuals

: Private one-to-one classes, tailored to each students' needs, including neurologically diverse individuals For schools and districts: Built for specifically for K-12 school environments, GameU's Hybrid+ Program transform students' love of gaming into valuable STEAM skills with a blend of live instruction, on-demand learning and 1-to-1 training for in-classroom educators

Built for specifically for K-12 school environments, GameU's Hybrid+ Program transform students' love of gaming into valuable STEAM skills with a blend of live instruction, on-demand learning and 1-to-1 training for in-classroom educators On-demand: Access to recorded classes, curriculum and game design software via Orbit, GameU's Self-Guided Learning Platform

GameU provides a comprehensive learning experience that includes both live instruction and self-paced study. GameU is dedicated to empowering students and educators alike, helping them stay ahead of industry trends, to prepare them for the future of game development.

About Autism in Entertainment

Autism in Entertainment (AIE) is the result of a strategic collaboration between the non-profit Orange County Asperger's Support Group (OCASG), disability-focused staffing and consulting firm Zavikon, and generous grant funding from the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS). AIE seeks to connect entertainment top brass with work-ready job candidates who are on the spectrum. Established in May 2022, the Autism In Entertainment Workgroup includes educators, professionals, and family members who believe that individuals on the autism spectrum can contribute in entertainment-related fields, including film, television, social media, and game design. The goal of AIE is to drive employment efforts in entertainment-related careers.

For more information, visit autisminentertainment.org

About Orange County Asperger's Support Group (OCASG)

The Orange County Asperger's Support Group (OCASG) is the proud parent organization of Autism in Entertainment (AIE). OCASG is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for autistic teens, adults, and their families in the community. We achieve this through providing support, organizing social activities, and education. Our goal is to empower the autism community by creating a safe and welcoming environment where individuals and families can connect with others who share similar experiences and challenges. We believe that through support and education, individuals with autism can achieve their full potential and become valued members of the community. For more information, visit www.ocaspergers.org or contact [email protected]

