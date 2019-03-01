Gamification in Education Market Worth $1,800 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Gamification in Education Market by Offering (Software and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), End User (Academic (K12 and Higher Education) and Corporate Training (SMEs and Large Enterprises)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Gamification in Education Market is projected to grow from USD 450 million in 2018 to USD 1,800 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.0% from 2018 to 2023. The major factors driving the growth of the Gamification in Education Market are the increasing adoption of digital learning and growing cloud adoption among organizations to motivate learners to use web-based gamification solutions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Gamification in Education Market"

40 – Tables

25 – Figures

96 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=10910763

Based on offering, the software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Gamification in Education Market during the forecast period.

The software segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of technologies such as AR/VR and simulation for gamification in academic and corporate learning. The users of gamification software are acknowledging the results in the form of increased productivity, motivation, autonomy, and competency.

Among end users, the academic segment is projected to lead the Gamification in Education Market during the forecast period.

The academic segment is projected to have a larger market size as compared to the corporate training segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to growing inclination of schools, colleges, and universities to implement and leverage gamification platforms to offer a flexible, interactive, and innovative learning experience.

The North American region is expected to lead the Gamification in Education Market in 2018.

The North American region is projected to lead the Gamification in Education Market in 2018. The growth of the market in this region is primarily driven by the increasing importance given to the education sector. The presence of a large number of prominent educational institutes and their focus on new and innovative ways of education is also leading to the growth of the Gamification in Education Market in North America. The presence of some of the key players of the market in the region is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=10910763

Key players in Gamification in Education Market such as Bunchball (US), Cognizant (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), D2L (Canada) and Classcraft Studios (Canada), along with several startups, are offering gamification software and services to cater the requirements of their customers.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/gamification-education-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets