Gamification Market Growth Report 2028 Global Analysis (Covid-19 Impact, PEST, SWOT, Top-Down, Bottom-Up) and Forecasts by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners adds " Gamification Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Solution (Enterprise-Driven and Consumer-Driven); Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud); Application (Sales, Product Development, Human Resource and Others); and Vertical (Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, E-Commerce, Education and Others)" research report to the Technology, Media and Telecommunications category of its store.

Strategic Insights – Gamification Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD Value in 2021 Market Size USD Value by 2028 Growth rate Compound Annual Growth Rate During (2022-2028) Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 150 No. of Tables Yes No. of Charts & Figures Yes Historical data available Yes Segments covered Solution, Deployment Type, Application, and Vertical Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Rewards and recognition to employees over performance to boost the employee engagement to Drive Demand for Gamification Market:

Employee engagement increases as a result of rewarding and acknowledging their accomplishments, which increases retention and contributes to a more favorable overall environment. Furthermore, adding incentives and recognition programmes helps promote employee engagement, which has a number of benefits for businesses, including increased productivity and staff retention.

Employees chose personal recognition as the most effective technique for a boss or firm to motivate them to perform excellent work, according to a survey conducted in 2021. Intermittent awards also improve employee engagement by introducing a sense of surprise. Unexpected benefits also increase the likelihood that employees will learn and repeat business-friendly practices including recruitment, teaching, and marketing. On-the-spot award certificates are a simple and effective gamification technique for energizing workplaces. Furthermore, a survey of generation z and millennials in 2021 found that 78 percent of respondents would be more loyal to their employer if recognition rewards were included in the employment. As a result, gamification has been shown to increase employee engagement.

Regional Insights: Gamification Market

In the sphere of marketing, North America has a developed market for gamification. However, systems are being used in a variety of ways across the region for product creation and innovation. Because of the region's high internet and smartphone penetration, gamification for marketing has become more popular, particularly when combined with social media integration tools. These solutions are intended to connect with customers while also marketing the interaction. This region is expected to see the most gamification systems integrated into enterprise-level solutions, as well as a shift toward more technologically advanced consumer participation systems. Various companies have launched big gamification projects since the inception of the gamification industry. Consumer brands including Adobe, NBC, Walgreens, eBay, Panera Bread, and Threadless are among them. Gamification has developed as a crucial aspect in B2B firms' consumerization of the enterprise strategies, such as Oracle, Cisco, and Salesforce.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Gamification Market:

The gamification sector has seen substantial expansion in recent years; however, the market has seen a rapid spike in demand due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in demand for mobile gaming apps and software. Furthermore, the pandemic has provided ideal conditions for gamification, particularly in terms of driving participation during lockdown. Furthermore, several large corporations have already adopted gamification solutions and are increasing their gamification investments for a variety of applications ranging from marketing to recruitment.

Furthermore, according to a survey published in 2020, gamification has been used by more than 70% of organisations in the global top 2000 list. As more companies gamify their business operations, either via the production of mobile apps or through the use of a learning management system (LMS) or an e-learning platform, this trend is predicted to continue. Companies like Oracle, Hewlett Packard, IBM, and Google are promoting this trend through engaging with internal and external stakeholders and encouraging them to meet goals.

Key Recent Developments: Gamification Market

Sep 2020 , Tin Roof Software was acquired by Cognizant in order to grow its Digital Engineering Services. Tin Roof provides software design, development, DevOps, and delivery services to businesses who are becoming increasingly reliant on software to gain a competitive advantage.

, Tin Roof Software was acquired by Cognizant in order to grow its Digital Engineering Services. Tin Roof provides software design, development, DevOps, and delivery services to businesses who are becoming increasingly reliant on software to gain a competitive advantage. April 2020 . As part of AVEVA Unified Learning, Axonify Inc strategically teamed with AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software, to offer an adaptive AI-microlearning driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI). AVEVA is the first leading digitalization firm to supply microlearning solutions for industrial operations workers thanks to its strategic cooperation with Axonify.

The report segments the global gamification market as follows:

Global Gamification Market - By Solution

Enterprise-driven



Consumer-driven

Global Gamification Market - By Deployment

On-Premise



Cloud

Global Gamification Market - By Application

Sales



Product development



Human resources



Others

Global Gamification Market - By Vertical

Entertainment



Healthcare



BFSI



E-Commerce



Education



Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



UK



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



India



Australia



South Korea



Japan



Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of SAM

Gamification Market - Company Profiles:

Badgeville, Inc.

Bigdoor, Inc.

Bunchball inc.

Faya Corporation

Gamification Co.

Gamifier, Inc.

Gamify

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

