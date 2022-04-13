Gamification Market Size to Grow by USD 27.77 Bn| 42% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Gamification Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Allen Interactions Inc.

Ambition

Aon Plc

Ascent Cloud LLC

Axonify Inc.

BI WORLDWIDE

Classcraft Studios Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Designing Digitally Inc.

Gamification Ltd.

ImmersionOne Inc.

Influitive Corp.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

Microsoft Corp.

MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

MRCC Group

Paradigm Learning Inc.

PUG Interactive Inc.

Raydiant Inc.

SAP SE

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 42 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important marketplaces for gamification. The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Over the projection period, the expansion of the gamification market in North America would be aided by the increasing penetration of the organised retail sector.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Gamification Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Request Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The consumer-driven application category will raise its gamification market share significantly. Consumer-driven applications are tools or platforms that are used to apply gaming dynamics to non-game environments in order to increase consumer engagement and pleasure. The customer-centric business model is being adopted by several end-user categories. This business approach promotes repeat business, client loyalty, and profits by ensuring a great customer experience both before and after the sale.

By making an impression on customers' minds, the integration of gamification solutions with the customer-centric business strategy enhances brand sales. During the forecast period, these factors will contribute to the segment's growth.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the gamification market is the increasing use of gamification in e-learning. The rise of mergers and acquisitions is another factor fueling the gamification market's expansion. However, one of the challenges impeding the gamification market's growth is a lack of awareness and consistency.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Gamification Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Autonomous Cars Software Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud Based Workload Scheduling Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gamification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 27.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Allen Interactions Inc., Ambition, Aon Plc, Ascent Cloud LLC, Axonify Inc., BI WORLDWIDE, Classcraft Studios Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., Gamification Ltd., ImmersionOne Inc., Influitive Corp., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Microsoft Corp., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., MRCC Group, Paradigm Learning Inc., PUG Interactive Inc., Raydiant Inc., and SAP SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Objective



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer-driven application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer-driven application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer-driven application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Consumer-driven application - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consumer-driven application - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Enterprise-driven application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Enterprise-driven application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Enterprise-driven application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Enterprise-driven application - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Enterprise-driven application - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Objective

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 64: Chart on Objective - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Objective - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Objective

Exhibit 66: Chart on Comparison by Objective



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Comparison by Objective

7.3 User engagement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on User engagement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on User engagement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on User engagement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on User engagement - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Brand loyalty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Brand loyalty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Brand loyalty - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Brand loyalty - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Brand loyalty - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on Brand awareness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Brand awareness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on Training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Training - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on Training - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Training - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Motivation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on Motivation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Motivation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on Motivation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Motivation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Objective

Exhibit 88: Market opportunity by Objective ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 89: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 90: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 92: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 93: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 98: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 102: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 106: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 110: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 114: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 115: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 117: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 118: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 122: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 124: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 126: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 127: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 128: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 129: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 130: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 131: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 132: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 133: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 134: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 135: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 136: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 137: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 138: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 139: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 140: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Allen Interactions Inc.

Exhibit 141: Allen Interactions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Allen Interactions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Allen Interactions Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Ambition

Exhibit 144: Ambition - Overview



Exhibit 145: Ambition - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Ambition - Key offerings

12.5 Aon Plc

Exhibit 147: Aon Plc - Overview



Exhibit 148: Aon Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Aon Plc - Key news



Exhibit 150: Aon Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Aon Plc - Segment focus

12.6 BI WORLDWIDE

Exhibit 152: BI WORLDWIDE - Overview



Exhibit 153: BI WORLDWIDE - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: BI WORLDWIDE - Key offerings

12.7 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 155: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Learning Technologies Group Plc

Exhibit 160: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 161: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 163: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Segment focus

12.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 165: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 170: MPS Interactive Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 171: MPS Interactive Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: MPS Interactive Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Raydiant Inc.

Exhibit 173: Raydiant Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Raydiant Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Raydiant Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 176: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 177: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 178: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 179: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: SAP SE - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio