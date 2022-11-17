Gamification Market to record USD 27.77 Bn growth; Application Software Market identified as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Gamification Market by End-user, Objective, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 27.77 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.15% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global gamification market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent global IT software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software. Get more insights into the vendor landscape. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gamification Market 2022-2026

Gamification Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gamification market report covers the following areas:

Gamification Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gamification market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gamification market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Allen Interactions Inc., Ambition, Aon Plc, BI WORLDWIDE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Hoopla Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of awareness and inconsistency will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gamification Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Gamification Market is segmented as below:

Application

Consumer-driven Application



Enterprise-driven Application

End-user

Healthcare



Entertainment



Retail



Education



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Gamification Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist gamification market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gamification market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gamification market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gamification market vendors

The data analytics market report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 21,436 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.84%. The extensive use of modern technology in company operations is notably driving the data analytics market growth, although factors such as the exponential increase in data volumes may impede the market growth.

The IoT platform market report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 16010.78 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 24.77%. The large-scale benefits of using IoT devices are notably driving the Internet of things (IoT) platform market growth, although factors such as growing demand for the rise in privacy and security issues may impede the market growth.

Gamification Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 27.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allen Interactions Inc., Ambition, Aon Plc, BI WORLDWIDE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Hoopla Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer-driven application - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Consumer-driven application - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Consumer-driven application - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Enterprise-driven application - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Enterprise-driven application - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Enterprise-driven application - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End user

6.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Entertainment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End user

7 Market Segmentation by Need

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Need

7.3 User engagement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: User engagement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: User engagement - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Brand loyalty - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Brand loyalty - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Brand loyalty - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Brand awareness - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 43: Training - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Training - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Motivation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: Motivation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Motivation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Need

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Need

8 Customer landscape

8.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 48: Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 49: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 51: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 53: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 55: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 57: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 59: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 61: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 63: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

Exhibit 64: Vendor landscape

11.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 65: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 66: Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 67: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 68: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Allen Interactions Inc.

Exhibit 69: Allen Interactions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Allen Interactions Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Allen Interactions Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Ambition

Exhibit 72: Ambition - Overview



Exhibit 73: Ambition - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Ambition-Key news



Exhibit 75: Ambition - Key offerings

12.5 Aon Plc

Exhibit 76: Aon Plc - Overview



Exhibit 77: Aon Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Aon Plc- Key news



Exhibit 79: Aon Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Aon Plc - Segment focus

12.6 BI WORLDWIDE

Exhibit 81: BI WORLDWIDE - Overview



Exhibit 82: BI WORLDWIDE - Product and service



Exhibit 83: BI WORLDWIDE - Key offerings

12.7 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 84: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 87: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 GP Strategies Corp.

Exhibit 89: GP Strategies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: GP Strategies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: GP Strategies Corp.-Key news



Exhibit 92: GP Strategies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: GP Strategies Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Hoopla Software Inc.

Exhibit 94: Hoopla Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Hoopla Software Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 96: Hoopla Software Inc. -Key news



Exhibit 97: Hoopla Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 98: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Microsoft Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 101: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 103: MPS Interactive Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: MPS Interactive Systems Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 105: MPS Interactive Systems Ltd. -Key news



Exhibit 106: MPS Interactive Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 107: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 108: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 109: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 110: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: SAP SE - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 112: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 113: Research Methodology



Exhibit 114: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 115: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 116: List of abbreviations

