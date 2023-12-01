Gamified Content Partnership between VersusGame and ABC Elevates Audience Interaction for Season 20 of The Bachelorette

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An unprecedented and exhilarating collaboration between VersusGame and ABC premiered along with the highly anticipated 20th Season of The Bachelorette. This dynamic partnership brought a new layer of excitement and engagement to the hit reality show, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the drama like never before.

The heart of this partnership was the introduction of exclusive interactive games posted weekly and available from the official show page. These games were designed to not only capture the essence of the show, but also encourage the audience to act on their predictions and opinions throughout the entire season. Fans were encouraged to participate in predicting outcomes, analyzing cast members' choices, and voicing their opinions on leading lady Charity's journey in a fun and competitive environment.

One of the key highlights of this collaboration lies in the remarkable engagement metrics achieved. The first-click engagement rate reached an astounding 94.5%, underscoring the immediate appeal and captivating nature of the interactive games. This statistic clearly demonstrates the compelling nature of gamified content, as fans eagerly clicked to participate and play.

Moreover, the partnership achieved a peak average session time of 6 minutes and 57 seconds, a testament to the captivating allure of The Bachelorette content and balanced verbiage that compose the game questions. This prolonged engagement showcased the undeniable appeal of the interactive experience, holding viewers' attention for longer periods as they indulged in predicting the unfolding drama of The Bachelorette.

Perhaps most impressive, the sign-up to gameplay rate reached an astonishing 54.49%, highlighting the strong desire of fans to actively put their predictions to the test. A staggering 45% of viewers who encountered the interactive games actually participated, underlining the innovative nature of the partnership.

"The response to our collaboration with ABC for Season 20 of The Bachelorette has been nothing short of extraordinary," said John Vitti, CEO of VersusGame. "The integration of gamified content within the already impressive Bachelorette ecosystem has added an appealing layer of interactiveness to the show for its dedicated audience. We're thrilled to have contributed to providing ABC viewers with a unique opportunity to be a part of the action."

On the Bachelorette-branded Minigames hub, viewers could dive into the relevant and intriguing games. The game environment became a valuable additional part of the viewing experience, with its seamless integration into the show's main page on ABC's official website, abc.com/shows/the-bachelorette. The partnership's innovation extended beyond the screen, as fans eagerly embraced the opportunity to become active participants in the unfolding narrative.

As the season concluded, the partnership between VersusGame and ABC left an indelible mark on the landscape of interactive entertainment. The success of this collaboration sets a new standard for engaging audiences and demonstrates the power of combining cutting-edge technology with compelling content. The palpable excitement generated by the interactive games showcased that the fusion of media and gaming has the potential to captivate and unite audiences in an unprecedented way.

Versus creates engaging interactive content from any source on any subject matter - often trending topics. Our AI transforms existing content into the Versus format and injects it into a partner's existing content ecosystem, exposing their users to an entertaining, competitive and highly engaging gamified ecosystem. We pride ourselves on creating increased session times, retention enhancement and loyalty with our prediction and opinion style content, which enhances existing user habits and behavior. Our B2B model has the capability to embed into websites, apps, TV shows, Podcasts and more, creating high frequency lift for partners. We have had the privilege of working with some of the most notorious brands in the world such as Disney, ABC, Microsoft, Forbes, Lionsgate, USA Today, TMZ, The Grammys and many others.

Website -  https://www.versusgame.com/

