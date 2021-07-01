Gamin Tout Terrain is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new identity

Charles Kehoe, co-founder of Gamin Tout Terrain:

"For several weeks, with the help of a specialist agency and the involvement of our suppliers and customers, we spent time thinking about what we are. We needed something that portrayed our DNA: a pioneer spirit, rigorous selection processes and a personal approach to each of the brands that trust us, and all of this with a family mindset on a European scale."

Gamin Tout Terrain (with founders of four nationalities) wants to become the benchmark distributor for childcare across Europe. Already present in 22 countries, they enjoyed 40% growth in 2020.

Gamin Tout Terrain in a few dates

1997 - BuggyBoard, a world first

2003 - Bugaboo, the iconic pushchair

2005 - BambinoMio, the start of washable nappies

2007 - KiddyGuard, the first safety barrier that could be rolled up

2009 - Cybex, on the launchpad

2011 - Mima, pure design

2015 - BabyBrezza, the first automatic formula maker

2018 - UPPAbaby, the American leader

Opening up the way, supporting and representing, guiding and advising, the new identity embodies this culture and these ambitions.

Our new signature

Brands with vision.

