GAMING & HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY AWARDS ENTRY PACKET DUE 9 a.m. PST JUNE 1, 2023
May 02, 2023, 15:08 ET
The Annual Industry Awards are evaluated by property owners and operators as comprised on the prestigious Gaming & Leisure Board including select Roundtable Colleagues. The awards are open to all companies worldwide and never a cost to enter. Entry packets are located at www.mygamingandleisure.com
LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming & Leisure Organization (G&L), host of the coveted G&L Roundtable private forum, announced they will again host the industry's annual awards which allows all companies worldwide to enter and be fairly evaluated by the buying constituency. "Never 'pay to play' is a mantra G&L believes in and we thank our G&L Business Partners for giving us the ability to host the Industry Awards with no barriers to entry, which provides both tremendous credibility and value to our industry and their awards each year," stated Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure. Caruso further added, "I can't drive home this point enough that even if a company is not an award recipient, there is incredible value in having submitted the entry, as it's reviewed by their clients and nearly all if not all of their potential clients in the industry."
The significance of the Industry Awards is the G&L Board and Roundtable Colleagues, comprised of owners and operators representing a vast majority of gaming technology and services spend in North America, are the judges. This distinguished panel defined the awards, created the rigorous review process, and selects the recipients each year. The G&L Board and Roundtable Colleagues come together once a year at the G&L Roundtable to change the landscape of our industry and to honor the award recipients. A sampling of current G&L Board Members include:
G&L Board Members
Dave Addleman, Exec Dir. of IT, Mid Region at MGM Resorts International
Tony Antalan, CTO, Silver Reef Hotel Casino Spa
Titu Asghar, CEO, Morongo Band of Mission Indians
Paul Ballard, CIO, DROCK Gaming LLC
Van Baltz, CIO, Jack Entertainment
Colton Barlow, CIO, Viejas
Frank Bonini, SVP & CIO, Cordish Gaming
Peter Broughton, SVP IT, Caesars Entertainment
Fred Brown, CTO, GSO
Scot Campbell, CTO, North American Concerts - Live Nation Entertainment
Ben Channells, Platform Delivery Manager Gaming, The Star Entertainment Group
Brian Charette, VP of IT, Foxwoods Resort Casino
Gene Ciscell, Dir. of IT, Hoosier Park Racing and Casino
Mike Day, Executive Officer, TribalHub
Virgil DeBrosse, Executive Director, Chickasaw Nation
Tom Dennis, Dir. of IT, Penn National Gaming Hollywood Lawrenceburg
Jake Dorst, CIIO, Tahoe Forest Hospital District
Steve Edwards, Corporate IT Director, Jacobs Entertainment
John Enriquez, CIO, Wind Creek Hospitality
Mike Essig, Ph.D. Regional Director Technology, Penn National Gaming
David Farlin, Executive Counselor, GHRC
Christer Farr, VP of IT, Red Hawk Casino
John Filippe, Dir. of IT, Rolling Hills Casino and Resort
John Forelli, CIO, Ocean Casino Resort
Scott Freeman, CEO, Mohawk Tribe Enterprises
Larry Fretz, Sr. Managing Partner, GHRC
Macario Gallegos, CIO, Seminole Hard Rock Support Services
Amy Gates, Dir. of IT, Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe
Tony Gawne, Dir IT, Chickasaw Nation
Jamie Gliddon, Sr. Dir. of IT, Oak Grove Racing
Tim Grillo, IT Manager, Gold Strike Casino
Marc Guarino, CTO (Former), Fontainebleau Development
Kevin Hitt, VP of IT, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.
Craig Jacobs, VP of IT Services, MGM Resorts International
Nick Kontonicolas, Dir. of IT, Rush Street Gaming
Don Karrer, Corp. CIO, Aqua Caliente
John Kenefick, CIO, Pechanga Resort
Chuck Kilroy, Corp. VP of Operations, Seneca Gaming Corp.
Don Kneisel, VP of IT, Hard Rock Casino Hotel, Atlantic City
Les Leonard, CIO, Seneca Gaming Corp.
Jeff Lew, Corp Dir. of IT, Peppermill Casinos Inc.
Matt Moon, CIO & SVP of IT, Four Winds Casinos
Fran Moore, Corporate IT Mgr., MGM Resorts Int'
John Murphy, Senior Director, P2E-NH Gaming
William Najarro, Dir. IT, OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
Monika Nerger, Global CIO, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Bill Oliver, VP IT, Silverton Hotel & Casino
Marlon Ortiz, Dir. of IS, Graton Gaming Commission
Charly Paelinck, CIO, Station Casinos
Erik Palmer, VP Finance Gaming, Delaware North
Daniel Parker, Dir. IT, Beau Rivage Resort and Casino
Ram Patrachari, CIO, Jamul Casino
Toni Pepper, CITO, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
Shannon Provence, IT Manager, Cherokee Nation Health
Timothy Pugh, Dir. of IT, Penn Entertainment
Richard Rader, CTO, Umpqua Indian Development Corporation and Seven Feathers Casino and Resort
Blake Rampmaier, CIO, Boyd Gaming
Tim Reeves, VP of Casino and Hotel Technologies, Landry's
Mark Rosa, CIO, Information Technology, Mohegan Gaming
Joe Roybal, CIO, Osage Casinos
Kari Smith, GM & COO, Cache Creek Casino Resort
Bobby Soper, President & CEO, Sun Gaming & Hospitality
Tim Stanley, President, Tekexecs
Jason Stump, CIO, Wynn Resorts Las Vegas
Patrick Tinklenberg, VP of IT, Sycuan Casino
David Tyburski, VP of IS & CISO, Wynn Resorts
Thomas Ward, Dir of IT, Fort Sill Apache EDA
Scott Wessel, Consultant, MGM Resorts International
Jimmy Williams, CIO/Executive Officer IT, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Tim Williams, CIO, SAHARA Las Vegas
Claudia Winkler, President, (interim CIO roles)
Award recipients will be announced at the Awards Ceremony during the Roundtable Reception on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
The G&L Roundtable is an exclusive gathering of industry thought leaders united to advance the gaming and hospitality operations and technology landscape each year. This invitation-only forum has hosted the most gaming CIOs in one private forum in North America among other CXOs in attendance with a small select group of sponsors.
Gaming & Leisure is an organization dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry in every possible way for over 20 years. Visit www.mygamingandleisure.com to learn more.
CONTACT: Paul Speirs-Hernandez, [email protected]
SOURCE Gaming & Leisure
Share this article