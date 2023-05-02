GAMING & HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY AWARDS ENTRY PACKET DUE 9 a.m. PST JUNE 1, 2023

The Annual Industry Awards are evaluated by property owners and operators as comprised on the prestigious Gaming & Leisure Board including select Roundtable Colleagues. The awards are open to all companies worldwide and never a cost to enter. Entry packets are located at www.mygamingandleisure.com

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming & Leisure Organization (G&L), host of the coveted G&L Roundtable private forum, announced they will again host the industry's annual awards which allows all companies worldwide to enter and be fairly evaluated by the buying constituency. "Never 'pay to play' is a mantra G&L believes in and we thank our G&L Business Partners for giving us the ability to host the Industry Awards with no barriers to entry, which provides both tremendous credibility and value to our industry and their awards each year," stated Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure. Caruso further added, "I can't drive home this point enough that even if a company is not an award recipient, there is incredible value in having submitted the entry, as it's reviewed by their clients and nearly all if not all of their potential clients in the industry."

The significance of the Industry Awards is the G&L Board and Roundtable Colleagues, comprised of owners and operators representing a vast majority of gaming technology and services spend in North America, are the judges. This distinguished panel defined the awards, created the rigorous review process, and selects the recipients each year. The G&L Board and Roundtable Colleagues come together once a year at the G&L Roundtable to change the landscape of our industry and to honor the award recipients. A sampling of current G&L Board Members include:

G&L Board Members

Dave Addleman, Exec Dir. of IT, Mid Region at MGM Resorts International

Tony Antalan, CTO, Silver Reef Hotel Casino Spa

Titu Asghar, CEO, Morongo Band of Mission Indians

Paul Ballard, CIO, DROCK Gaming LLC

Van Baltz, CIO, Jack Entertainment

Colton Barlow, CIO, Viejas

Frank Bonini, SVP & CIO, Cordish Gaming

Peter Broughton, SVP IT, Caesars Entertainment

Fred Brown, CTO, GSO

Scot Campbell, CTO, North American Concerts - Live Nation Entertainment

Ben Channells, Platform Delivery Manager Gaming, The Star Entertainment Group

Brian Charette, VP of IT, Foxwoods Resort Casino

Gene Ciscell, Dir. of IT, Hoosier Park Racing and Casino

Mike Day, Executive Officer, TribalHub

Virgil DeBrosse, Executive Director, Chickasaw Nation

Tom Dennis, Dir. of IT, Penn National Gaming Hollywood Lawrenceburg

Jake Dorst, CIIO, Tahoe Forest Hospital District

Steve Edwards, Corporate IT Director, Jacobs Entertainment

John Enriquez, CIO, Wind Creek Hospitality

Mike Essig, Ph.D. Regional Director Technology, Penn National Gaming

David Farlin, Executive Counselor, GHRC

Christer Farr, VP of IT, Red Hawk Casino

John Filippe, Dir. of IT, Rolling Hills Casino and Resort

John Forelli, CIO, Ocean Casino Resort

Scott Freeman, CEO, Mohawk Tribe Enterprises

Larry Fretz, Sr. Managing Partner, GHRC

Macario Gallegos, CIO, Seminole Hard Rock Support Services

Amy Gates, Dir. of IT, Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe

Tony Gawne, Dir IT, Chickasaw Nation

Jamie Gliddon, Sr. Dir. of IT, Oak Grove Racing

Tim Grillo, IT Manager, Gold Strike Casino

Marc Guarino, CTO (Former), Fontainebleau Development

Kevin Hitt, VP of IT, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Craig Jacobs, VP of IT Services, MGM Resorts International

Nick Kontonicolas, Dir. of IT, Rush Street Gaming

Don Karrer, Corp. CIO, Aqua Caliente

John Kenefick, CIO, Pechanga Resort

Chuck Kilroy, Corp. VP of Operations, Seneca Gaming Corp.

Don Kneisel, VP of IT, Hard Rock Casino Hotel, Atlantic City

Les Leonard, CIO, Seneca Gaming Corp.

Jeff Lew, Corp Dir. of IT, Peppermill Casinos Inc.

Matt Moon, CIO & SVP of IT, Four Winds Casinos

Fran Moore, Corporate IT Mgr., MGM Resorts Int'

John Murphy, Senior Director, P2E-NH Gaming

William Najarro, Dir. IT, OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Monika Nerger, Global CIO, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Bill Oliver, VP IT, Silverton Hotel & Casino

Marlon Ortiz, Dir. of IS, Graton Gaming Commission

Charly Paelinck, CIO, Station Casinos

Erik Palmer, VP Finance Gaming, Delaware North

Daniel Parker, Dir. IT, Beau Rivage Resort and Casino

Ram Patrachari, CIO, Jamul Casino

Toni Pepper, CITO, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

Shannon Provence, IT Manager, Cherokee Nation Health

Timothy Pugh, Dir. of IT, Penn Entertainment

Richard Rader, CTO, Umpqua Indian Development Corporation and Seven Feathers Casino and Resort

Blake Rampmaier, CIO, Boyd Gaming

Tim Reeves, VP of Casino and Hotel Technologies, Landry's

Mark Rosa, CIO, Information Technology, Mohegan Gaming

Joe Roybal, CIO, Osage Casinos

Kari Smith, GM & COO, Cache Creek Casino Resort

Bobby Soper, President & CEO, Sun Gaming & Hospitality

Tim Stanley, President, Tekexecs

Jason Stump, CIO, Wynn Resorts Las Vegas

Patrick Tinklenberg, VP of IT, Sycuan Casino

David Tyburski, VP of IS & CISO, Wynn Resorts

Thomas Ward, Dir of IT, Fort Sill Apache EDA

Scott Wessel, Consultant, MGM Resorts International

Jimmy Williams, CIO/Executive Officer IT, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Tim Williams, CIO, SAHARA Las Vegas

Claudia Winkler, President, (interim CIO roles)

Award recipients will be announced at the Awards Ceremony during the Roundtable Reception on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

The G&L Roundtable is an exclusive gathering of industry thought leaders united to advance the gaming and hospitality operations and technology landscape each year. This invitation-only forum has hosted the most gaming CIOs in one private forum in North America among other CXOs in attendance with a small select group of sponsors.

Gaming & Leisure is an organization dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry in every possible way for over 20 years. Visit www.mygamingandleisure.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Paul Speirs-Hernandez, [email protected]

SOURCE Gaming & Leisure