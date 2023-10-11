Gaming Analytics Inc partners with Station Casinos to pave the way for AI driven gaming experience

News provided by

Gaming Analytics Inc.

11 Oct, 2023, 10:46 ET

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Analytics Inc, a premier provider of AI solutions for the casino gaming industry has entered into a comprehensive, multi-year partnership with Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"), the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. This enterprise-wide integration will encompass all properties of Station Casinos, highlighting a deep commitment to enriching the gaming landscape.

Kiran Brahmandam, CEO at Gaming Analytics, stated, "We are humbled by this opportunity to partner with an industry leader like Station Casinos. Being an Enterprise AI partner for Station Casinos is both an honor and a responsibility"

Elaborating on the broader implications of AI in the gaming industry, Kiran Brahmandam added: "We are at a pivotal juncture in the casino industry. The integration of AI is becoming indispensable. As we join forces with Station Casinos, we're not just celebrating our past milestones, we aim to inspire the entire industry to focus on a future where AI-driven insights and decisions become the norm in gaming."

Reflecting on the progression of Gaming Analytics, Thomas Mikulich, SVP Innovation & Slots at Station Casinos, shared: "Four years ago, when I first came across Gaming Analytics, I was deeply captivated. The potential of their technology was evident, but it was the ambition and vision of the team behind it that truly resonated with me."

Mikulich further added, "Watching Gaming Analytics evolve and expand its AI capabilities over these years has solidified our decision to partner with them. Our partnership is not just about integrating their offerings into our operations; it's about collaboratively pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the gaming world."

On the technical prowess of Gaming Analytics, Mikulich remarked, "Their expertise, especially in AI and natural language processing, has been particularly striking. It speaks volumes about their innovative spirit and pace of advancement."

This expansive collaboration ensures that Station Casinos' entire enterprise will benefit from Gaming Analytics' diverse suite of products, including slots analytics and recommendations, AI-driven segmentation and campaigns, player development tools including mobile applications and comprehensive 'Business 360' integrations. These integrations span a range of functionalities from hotel and kiosk systems to point-of-sale and the holistic 'Player 360' view, ensuring a seamless and enriched player experience.

About Gaming Analytics:
Gaming Analytics is a pioneering entity in AI-driven analytics tools for the gaming industry. They are on a mission to reshape casino gaming industry standards and envision a future where gaming experiences are continually enhanced through AI.

About Station Casinos:
Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

For more information about this partnership or to schedule interviews, please contact John McColl [email protected] or visit www.gaminganalytics.ai

Media contact: Philip Beere [email protected]

SOURCE Gaming Analytics Inc.

