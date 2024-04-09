Gaming and Esports Industry Veterans Launch POV Strategy and Research Agency Aiming to Help Brands Understand and Engage with Gamers

DALLAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- POV Strategy and Research is a new challenger, bringing their deep gaming & esports industry experience and gaming audience expertise to assist brands with insights and gaming-focused marketing strategy. Co-founded by industry veterans Zach Eller and Justin Palacios, POV helps brands understand and engage the diverse and rapidly growing audience of gamers worldwide. POV's services range from audience research and influencer marketing to paid media campaigns and world building strategy in platforms like UEFN and Roblox.

Bridging the Gap Between Brands and Gamers

Gamers represent a vast, vibrant, yet notoriously difficult-to-reach demographic. Recognizing this, POV Strategy and Research harnesses over a decade of combined experience in gaming and esports, having worked with leading organizations such as OpTic Gaming, GameSquare, and ZONED. By leveraging deep industry insights and an authentic understanding of gamer culture, POV aims to bridge the gap between brands and this untapped audience, offering strategies that resonate on a level beyond traditional marketing efforts.

"We're the subject matter and audience experts. We know how gamers will respond to your brand, your product, and your messaging," says Zach Eller, co-founder of POV Strategy and Research. "Our goal is to help you understand the opportunities in the space and give you our completely honest and impartial advice and recommendations as the subject matter and audience experts. We at POV are the connective tissue between your vision and reality."

A Legacy of Innovation and Success

The founders' track record speaks volumes, with successful partnerships with major brands such as Domino's, Jack in the Box, Oakley, PRIME Hydration, and Samsung. Zach and Justin have demonstrated a unique ability to navigate the gaming and esports landscape, delivering strategies that not only engage but also build lasting connections between brands and gamers.

Looking Ahead: Empowering the Next Generation of Gamers

Beyond brand consultancy, POV Strategy and Research is committed to fostering growth and education within the gaming community such as with Private Lobby, a newsletter delivering the most relevant gaming and esports news to advertisers, marketers, and industry professionals. Additionally, POV will host a series of gaming camps aimed at introducing students to game development, gaming, and esports.

Join the Lobby

Brands looking to market to gamers, and anyone interested in staying at the forefront of gaming and esports news, are invited to learn more about POV and subscribe to the Private Lobby newsletter. Discover more at pointofview.gg.

For inquiries, please contact:

Zach Eller

[email protected]

About POV Strategy and Research

POV Strategy and Research is a marketing agency specializing in gaming audience insights and strategies. Founded by industry veterans with over 11 years of combined experience, POV offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help brands authentically engage with gamers. From audience research and consulting to influencer marketing and world building, POV empowers brands to connect with the gaming community on a meaningful level.

