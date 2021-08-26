Gaming And Technology Pioneer Frank Azor Joins The Board Of Eyesafe

Prior to joining AMD in 2019, Azor was the Vice President and General Manager for the premium consumer product lines at Dell Technologies, including the XPS line of premium products, G-Series, and Alienware gaming systems. Prior to Dell, Azor served as a senior executive with Alienware, where he was one of the original co-founders of the iconic line of gaming PCs.

"Frank brings decades of experience and expertise to the Eyesafe board," said Justin Barrett, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eyesafe. "His deep knowledge of the gaming industry will power our expansion plans across displays targeting the consumer and gaming markets."

"I have known and respected Frank for many years, most recently as a trusted colleague while we were both at Dell," said Davis Lee, Eyesafe Chief Strategic Officer and Business Development, who previously managed Dell's global monitors business lines. "Frank is a globally recognized pioneer in the gaming business and his addition to the Eyesafe board will accelerate adoption of our standards and IP solutions across this important market."

Azor's appointment to the Eyesafe board is immediate.

Eyesafe recently ranked #5 in the computer hardware category in Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

Eyesafe brings together world leaders in healthcare and consumer electronics to develop industry leading requirements for high-energy visible light (HEVL) and color performance that are based in human health. Eyesafe provides industry-leading technology to reduce high-energy blue light in consumer electronics, helping to re-design displays for human health. Eyesafe technology and standards were developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers and scientists, with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. Eyesafe recently ranked #5 in the computer hardware category in Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. To learn more, visit https://eyesafe.com

