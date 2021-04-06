Gaming Arts' Heroes and Villains AWARDED TOP PERFORMING SLOT GAME

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts is pleased to announce that its Heroes & Villains™ slot game has been named the Top Performing Game from an Emerging Supplier in the Annual EKG Slot Awards. Heroes & Villains™ is part of the unique and exciting Dice Seeker™ series of patented games.

In addition to Heroes & Villains™, the Dice Seeker™ series of games also includes Viking Invasion™ and Flappers & Dappers™. These fascinating games have been taking the country by storm with exceptional performance, coast-to-coast.

Dice Seeker Series by Gaming Arts

David Colvin, CEO and founder of Gaming Arts, commented, "I could not be prouder of the entire Gaming Arts' team. This award illustrates the commitment the company has to supplying top performers with unique and amazing content. Even more remarkable is the fact that the Dice Seeker™ series of games was only released after the COVID-19 lockdowns began to lift. The success of the Dice Seeker™ series, under these circumstances, is truly extraordinary and we are humbled by this special recognition. Gaming Arts will always continue to lead with innovation in all we do."

In addition to Heroes & Villains™, Gaming Arts' Casino Wizard™ Electronic Table Game (ETG) was a finalist in the EKG Awards Top Performing Electronic Table Game category. Casino Wizard™ is a first-of-its-kind standalone ETG that includes Roulette, Blackjack, Craps, and Baccarat along with fascinating high hold side bets.

"Along with the Dice Seeker™ games, the performance of Casino Wizard™ has been truly remarkable since its launch late last year. During this time, Casino Wizard™ has established itself as a leading producer in the electronic table games market. We look forward to continuing to expand our footprint with these exciting games in casinos everywhere, along with our impressive library of exciting new games for our Phocus® cabinet line," Colvin noted.

In addition to these distinctions, there is an additional cabinet update to share. Gaming Arts is currently finalizing development of its amazing 49" VertX™ Grand portrait cabinet, to be released this summer. Few cabinets can match its sleek beauty coupled with its exceptional functionality. The VertX™ Grand, with its own unique library of compelling game content, is sure to be a hit with players everywhere.

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 130 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact

Carrie Ullenbruch

Marketing Manager

725.223.4592

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Related Links

http://gamingarts.com

