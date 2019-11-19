Gaming Arts Keith Kruczynski Promoted to VP of Game Development and Design

Since joining Gaming Arts in January 2018, Kruczynski was instrumental in forming the company's game studio, assembling a team of industry leading developers, engineers and graphic artists responsible for creating and launching the Gaming Arts video reel slot library. Under his leadership, the Company effectively developed more than 20 slot themes with the Pop'N Pays™ series and Da Fa Ba™ series slot games placed in casinos across the country and performing exceptionally well across all markets. In addition, Kruczynski played a pivotal role in the creation of the Phocus® platform software developer kit and the introduction of third-party developer content to Gaming Arts.

Gaming Arts' CEO David Colvin said, "Gaming Arts at its core is laser-focused on developing cutting edge and exciting gaming experiences for our players' enjoyment. Keith's dedication to this goal never waivers. He continues to push the boundaries of creativity and fun throughout our various slot brands and we are excited to see what the future holds for him in this elevated role. Gaming Arts is known for being "compulsively creative" and Keith and our entire game studio have certainly lived up to this lofty standard."

Kruczynski said, "I am honored and grateful to the Colvin Family and the Gaming Arts Executive Team for this fantastic opportunity. I consider myself exceptionally fortunate to have such an amazing team of creative and highly skilled individuals that I get to work with every day. We are going to continue to have Fun making Fun games. I am extremely excited for the bright future in front of Gaming Arts."

Prior to joining Gaming Arts, Kruczynski was a Game Producer at International Game Technology (IGT), where he designed and managed the production of multiple games for Evolve Studio.

Before that, Kruczynski was Director, Game Development with Scientific Games and its acquired company, Bally Technologies. During his twelve-year tenure, he held served as Game Producer and Software Engineer, where he was recognized by Bally Technologies as Inventor of the Quarter for the 7 Reel Two-Way Frenzy patent and was named inventor or co-inventor on five other Bally Technology patents.

Kruczynski has been recognized as a 2018-2019 class recipient of Emerging Leaders of Gaming ("ELG") and Global Gaming Business Magazine 'ELG 40 Under 40' award recognizing exceptional next generation leaders who continuously push boundaries in their organization and the gaming industry.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, celebrating its 10th anniversary, is an end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, bingo, keno, and interactive casino promotional systems. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and holds gaming licenses in well over 100 jurisdictions including North America, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contacts

Bethany Kozal

Marketing Manager / 725.223.4592

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Related Links

http://gamingarts.com

