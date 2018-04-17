Gaming Arts Names Proven Industry Executive Jean Venneman Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Company's Growth

Gaming Arts President Mike Dreitzer said, "We are excited to have a highly regarded executive of Jean's caliber join our team. We feel confident that she will help drive our growth as we expand our portfolio from industry-leading bingo and keno products to now include innovative and highly differentiated electronic gaming machines for tribal and commercial gaming floors. Jean brings more than 25 years of gaming industry experience leading key initiatives including product management, game development, and brand licensing – her experience, relationships, and business savvy will be a great asset to Gaming Arts."

For the past two years, Venneman served as the Senior Vice President of Business Development for High 5 Games, a leading game-developer for land-based, online, social, and mobile markets.

Before that, from 2010-2015, she held various executive roles for Scientific Games and its acquired company, Bally Technologies, with oversight for product management and brand licensing, ending her tenure as Scientific Games' Vice President of Brand Licensing, Gaming & Interactive.

Venneman joined Bally Technologies after serving 17 years with International Game Technology ("IGT"), in several roles leading up to Senior Vice President, Product Development. While at IGT, Venneman held positions with global responsibility in sales, product development, product management, and brand licensing.

Venneman has been honored with the "Great Women of Gaming Proven Leader" award and has been featured on the cover of Global Gaming Business magazine as "One of the Top 25 People to Watch". She was also featured in Casino Enterprise Management magazine as a "Gaming Visionary" and is a two-time recipient of the Nevada Woman's Fund "Women of Achievement" Award.

Venneman said, "I am honored and thrilled to join Gaming Arts at such an exciting time, as the Company continues to build momentum in the areas of Bingo, Keno and now truly innovative electronic gaming machines. I look forward to working with the team to expand our success and presence in more and more markets."

Gaming Arts Chief Executive Officer David Colvin said, "With Jean Venneman working alongside Mike Dreitzer and the rest of the Gaming Arts team, the Company continues to build a world-class organization exceptionally well positioned for future growth in the gaming industry."

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, a privately owned and operated business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology and is now entering the electronic gaming machine market with some of the world's most innovative slot games. Gaming Arts holds gaming licenses in approximately 70 jurisdictions, and its games and systems are installed in hundreds of casinos and bingo halls across the United States, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

