Gaming Arts Nominated for Two EKG Slot Awards

The Company's Casino Wizard ™ Table Games has been nominated in the Top Performing Electronic Table Game (ETG) category. Casino Wizard™ is a first-of-its-kind ETG that includes Roulette, Blackjack, Craps, and Baccarat along with fascinating side and proposition bets to increase the handle and hold of the game. This amazing, one-of-a-kind multi-game attracts experienced players and is a great way to introduce new players to the thrill and excitement of table games without the pressure and intimidation of the pit. The performance of Casino Wizard™ has been truly remarkable since its launch late last year with exceptional performance from coast-to-coast, outpacing most if not all electronic tables games in the market.

Gaming Art's Dice Seeker: Heroes and Villains™ has been nominated as the Top Performing Game from an Emerging Supplier. Heroes & Villains™ provides a thrill a minute with 243 ways-to-win, persistent-style gameplay, extraordinary characters, and a two-part free games feature designed to award enormous wins. Defeat the Villains in Heroes & Villains™ to reap the rewards with this incredibly unique theme designed to turn heads and build excitement with its eye-catching characters, Electrifying Dice and fabulous features constantly building anticipation.

Mike Dreitzer, President of Gaming Arts, commented, "As we begin exiting the COVID-19 Pandemic, I could not be prouder of the entire Gaming Arts' family. While many reduced R&D efforts, we ramped up to produce some of the most unique content in the gaming industry. Not only has our new game library lived up to expectations, we are finalizing development of the amazing 49" VertX™ Grand portrait cabinet, to be released this summer. Few cabinets can match its sleek beauty coupled with its exceptional functionality. The VertX™ Grand is sure to be a hit with players everywhere".

The EKG Slot Awards, produced by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG), are designed to recognize excellence in slot industry. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the show will be held virtually this year with winners being announced in late March via social media and press releases.

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 130 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

