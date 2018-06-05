Gaming Arts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Host Governor Sandoval And Clark County Commission Chair Sisolak As Speakers

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval and Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak will be on hand for a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony and a hospitality reception in front of the Company's Las Vegas campus.

Founded in Las Vegas in 2009, Gaming Arts has transformed the world of bingo and keno and is now setting its sights on reinventing the casino floor through its end-to-end portfolio of games and solutions.

Why: Gaming Arts, the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology, is expanding its extensive product library to include electronic gaming machines. To continue the Company's growth and facilitate its focus on developing cutting-edge video slot games, Gaming Arts has doubled the square footage of its Las Vegas facilities located in the Hughes Airport Center near McCarran International Airport and has increased its workforce by 60 percent over the last year.

Who: Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak, Gaming Arts Founder and Chief Executive Officer David Colvin, and Gaming Arts President Mike Dreitzer will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Gaming Arts' growth and commitment to jobs and innovation in Nevada.

When: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018.

Where: Gaming Arts Las Vegas Campus; 323 Orville Wright Ct.; Las Vegas, NV 89119.

Media Contact: Jean Venneman, Chief Commercial Officer of Gaming Arts; 702.818.8943 or jvenneman@gamingarts.com.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, a privately owned and operated business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology and is now entering the electronic gaming machine market with some of the world's most innovative slot games. Gaming Arts holds gaming licenses in approximately 70 jurisdictions, and its games and systems are installed in hundreds of casinos and bingo halls across the United States, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

