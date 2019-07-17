Gaming Arts to Present Collection of Video Reels and Super PROMO™ Technology at OIGA 2019

Gaming Arts President Mike Dreitzer said, "OIGA presents a significant opportunity to support Oklahoma's tribal gaming enterprises. We are thrilled to present our unique and innovative line up of video reels and casino marketing promotional tools to our tribal partners."

Gaming Arts will display its inaugural collection of Class III slots including the Pop'N Pays®, Da Fa Ba™, and Dice Seeker™ series of games, all of which will showcase the Rocket Rollup™ mystery progressive. This exciting and unique progressive offers an inspiring celebration when achieved, with beautifully designed graphics and audio effects.

The Pop'N Pays series of games, namely Piñatas Olé® and Big Top™, are the first to emerge from the Gaming Arts library with more than 80 cabinet placements in the United States and growing. Performance has been truly remarkable with approximately 400 Pop'N Pays games on order.

The world's first casino-wide interactive promotional game system, SuperPROMO™, will demonstrate an entirely new method of operating casino promotions through four fully customizable mobile games that can be presented to players for virtually any type of promotion. These promotional games are delivered to players by casino personnel on a mobile tablet and promoted across a casino's digital enterprise to deliver an exciting level of social interactivity across the entire casino enterprise.

To learn more about the Company's Class III video reels or Super PROMO, contact your Gaming Arts Account Representative or visit www.GamingArts.com.

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC, a privately owned and operated business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the world leader in bingo and keno games and technology and is now reinventing the casino floor with some of the world's most innovative slot games along with the world's first casino-wide interactive promotional system. Gaming Arts holds gaming licenses in 100 jurisdictions including North America, Latin America, the Pacific Rim, and South Africa. To learn more, visit http://www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact:

Bethany Kozal

725.223.4592

bkozal@gamingarts.com

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Related Links

http://www.GamingArts.com

