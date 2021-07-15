Gaming Arts to Unveil Its New VertX™ Grand Cabinet at the 2021 National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) Tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada (Booth 941)

The sleek and feature-rich VertX™ Grand creates a new dimension in cabinet design that is built to stand out on any casino floor. Its components have been carefully selected to maximize the gaming experience by balancing functionality, precision and entertainment. This includes: the VertX™ Grand's ultra-bright 4K 49" portrait display, theater quality sound, a large ultra-bright LCD button deck, programable LED play buttons and LED side lights that illuminate spectacular eye-catching bonuses and attract sequences. These along with many other exciting features will make a stunning presentation on casino floors everywhere.

Beyond the VertX™ Grand's visual design and technical features, an all-new exclusive game library makes its debut. This library of new games includes eleven (11) new truly innovative themes designed to delight players everywhere.

Leading off these exclusive games will be the Let's Spin™ series, including "Let's Spin Vegas™" and "Let's Spin™".

The Let's Spin™ series is comprised of fast-paced innovative new games that will bring out the true gambler in any player. Players are in for thrilling rides coupled with exceptional entertainment and exciting wheel animations. These exclusive VertX™ Grand games feature four levels of multipliers that are sure to thrill players as their winnings grow, spin by spin. Additionally, Let's Spin™ games also provide a four-level progressive to further enhance the player experience along with many other exciting features.

At NIGA 2021, our very successful Casino Wizard™ product will also be featured. Casino Wizard™ is a first-of-its-kind multi-game ETG that includes Roulette, Blackjack, Craps, and Baccarat along with fascinating side bets to add the excitement of the Games for players all over. Casino Wizard™ was the winner of the Eilers & Krejcik award for "Top Performing Game from an Emerging Supplier". It continues to be a top performer on casino floors everywhere.

Additionally, Gaming Arts will be featuring many exciting new games for both its Phocus® dual screen and HaloTop™ dual screen wheel cabinet libraries. This new game lineup will include the Quick X™ series, the Fortune Finders™ series, The Bubble Gum Game™, Fortune Flip™ and more.

Mike Dreitzer, CEO of Gaming Arts, commented, "The VertX™ Grand and its new line of exclusive titles is a big achievement for Gaming Arts. We are proud to release this game-changing product line during the National Indian Gaming Association 2021 Tradeshow. We are also pleased to show off some of our existing high-performing product including Casino Wizard™ and the popular Dice Seeker™ line of slot games. By participating in NIGA and using this show as an important launchpad for our company, Gaming Arts reaffirms its longstanding commitment to tribal gaming across the United States", Dreitzer concluded.

About Gaming Arts - Gaming Arts, LLC is an end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 130 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact

Kristy Binam

Marketing Administrator

725.223.4592

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Related Links

http://gamingarts.com

