Gaming Chair Market: 50% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2025

May 23, 2022, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Chair Market value is set to grow by USD 130.77 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by type (table, hybrid, and platform), market landscape (mid-range, low-range, and high-range), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Moreover, the health-related benefits of using gaming chairs are notably driving the market growth, although increasing adoption of mobile games may impede the market growth.
Gaming Chair Market: Geography Landscape
50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for gaming chairs in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth in emerging countries will facilitate the gaming chair market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Gaming Chair Market: Type Landscape
The gaming chair market share growth by the table segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global table gaming chair market is expected to grow due to the strong demand for high-end PCs among gamers. The popularity of games such as PUBG and Fortnite is encouraging gamers to opt for high-end PCs for an enhanced gaming experience. Gamers also prefer gaming chairs as they can sit comfortably for long hours.
Gaming Chair Market: Driver
The health-related benefits of using gaming chairs will drive market growth during the forecast period. A gaming chair with adjustable lumbar support and built with the right set of materials can help gamers prevent back injuries and torque back or wrist. A quality gaming chair allows gamers to maintain good posture. Such chairs are strategically developed to support the spine and keep the back of the user straight. Gamers who play for a long period are prone to risks such as cervical spondylosis and neck pain. Gaming chairs can help gamers reduce muscle stiffness and prevent neck problems. Gaming chairs can enable healthy blood flow through the body. It can lead to better cardiovascular function and reduced muscle stiffness.
Gaming Chair Market: Challenge
The increasing adoption of mobile games will be a major challenge for the gaming chair market during the forecast period. The penetration of portable electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets increases the demand for mobile games. Smartphones contribute more than three-fourths of the revenue in the mobile game market, whereas the rest is contributed by tablets. Mobile games are becoming a major part of the gaming industry as many gaming companies are moving toward app design. The availability of gaming apps in smartphones has given access to users to play games from anywhere and at any time, as most gaming apps are completely free and do not require additional controllers. Gaming chairs are also not essential for additional comfort for these games. Thus, the rise in the adoption of mobile gaming will affect the market for gaming chairs.
Companies Covered:
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AKRacing America Inc.
- Arozzi North America
- Corsair Gaming Inc.
- DXRacer USA LLC.
- GT Omega Racing Ltd.
- Impakt SA
- NOBLECHAIRS
- Raidmax
- Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.
- ThunderX3
The gaming chair market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
