Gaming Chair Market: 50% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Driven by Health-Related Benefits of using Gaming Chairs - Technavio

Sep 01, 2022, 04:00 ET
The gaming chair market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Type (Table, Hybrid, and Platform) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming chair market size is expected to increase by USD 130.77 million from 2020 to 2025, at a progressing CAGR of 5.49 %. Technavio categorizes the gaming chair market as a part of the global leisure products market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the gaming chair market during the forecast period. For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Click Now!
The gaming chair market report extensively covers segmentation by type (table, hybrid, and platform), market landscape (mid-range, low-range, and high-range), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
- Revenue Generating Segment -The gaming chair market share growth by the table segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global table gaming chair market is expected to grow due to the strong demand for high-end PCs among gamers. The popularity of games such as PUBG and Fortnite is encouraging gamers to opt for high-end PCs for an enhanced gaming experience. Gamers also prefer gaming chairs as they can sit comfortably for long hours.
- Regional Highlights - 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for gaming chairs in APAC. Market growth in this region will b faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth in emerging countries will facilitate the gaming chair market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- The health-related benefits of using gaming chairs will drive market growth during the forecast period.
- A gaming chair with adjustable lumbar support and built with the right set of materials can help gamers prevent back injuries and torque back or wrist. A quality gaming chair allows gamers to maintain good posture. Such chairs are strategically developed to support the spine and keep the back of the user straight.
- Gamers who play for a long period are prone to risks such as cervical spondylosis and neck pain. Gaming chairs can help gamers reduce muscle stiffness and prevent neck problems. Gaming chairs can enable healthy blood flow through the body. It can lead to better cardiovascular function and reduced muscle stiffness.
The gaming chair market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The gaming chair market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, NOBLECHAIRS, Raidmax, Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3 among others.
- AKRacing America Inc. - Under this segment, the company offers gaming chairs and accessories.
