Gaming Chair Market to Grow by USD 545.8 Million (2024-2028) as Health Benefits Drive Demand, AI-Powered Market Evolution- Report by Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gaming chair market size is estimated to grow by USD 545.8 millionn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Health-related benefits of using gaming chairs is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs. However, increasing adoption of mobile games poses a challenge. Key market players include Ace Casual Furniture, Aerocool Advanced Technologies Inc., AKRacing America Inc., AndaSeat, Arozzi North America, BRAZEN GAMING CHAIRS, Caseking GmbH, Clutch Chairz USA Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., MillerKnoll Inc., Impakt SA, LF Gaming, NOBLECHAIRS, Playseat BV, Raidmax, Roto VR Ltd., Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, and Vertagear Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global gaming chair market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Gaming Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 545.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.49 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Ace Casual Furniture, Aerocool Advanced Technologies Inc., AKRacing America Inc., AndaSeat, Arozzi North America, BRAZEN GAMING CHAIRS, Caseking GmbH, Clutch Chairz USA Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., MillerKnoll Inc., Impakt SA, LF Gaming, NOBLECHAIRS, Playseat BV, Raidmax, Roto VR Ltd., Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, and Vertagear Inc

Market Driver

An ergonomic gaming chair is essential for reducing discomfort and muscle strain during prolonged gaming sessions. These chairs are designed to promote natural hand positions and sitting postures, preventing potential health issues such as herniated lumbar discs. Conventional chairs can cause pain to the back and hands, leading to a need for ergonomic alternatives. Ergonomic gaming chairs offer features like swivel, tilt, and seat-side control, as well as neck pillows, enabling gamers to relax and recuperate. Clutch Chairz's Crank Series Echo Green gaming chair is an example, with contoured lumbar support and full-size lumbar features that allow extended gaming hours without compromising spinal health. Vendors are encouraged to provide ergonomic gaming chairs to meet the growing demand among individual gamers. This trend will positively impact the global gaming chair market, ensuring gamers' comfort and well-being during extended gaming sessions.

The gaming chair market is booming with trends like Hybrid and Platform chairs gaining popularity among both residential and commercial consumers. Home Centers and Specialty Stores report a surge in demand from Gamers for chairs with hardware compatibility for new games and electronic devices. Start-ups are entering the scene, offering ergonomic chairs with features like lumbar support, padded backrests, and height-adjustable armrests for improved posture and health. Ergonomic support, 135-degree adjustable backrests, and 4D armrests are must-haves for professional gamers. With the rise of online gaming, social media, and e-games, the need for comfortable seating during long gaming sessions is crucial. Accessories like head cushions, detachable footrests, and speakers add to the gaming experience. Chairs with carbon-look coverings, caster wheels, swiveling bases, and adjustment settings are essential for game cafes and cozy seating positions for mobile games. The market continues to evolve with trends like gel cold foam, steady support bases, and 135-degree adjustable backrests catering to the needs of various gamers.

Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The mobile gaming industry has experienced significant growth due to the widespread adoption of multimedia devices, particularly smartphones and tablets. Mobile games generate over three-quarters of revenue in the market, with smartphones being the primary contributor. As gaming apps become increasingly accessible and free, they account for a substantial portion of smartphone usage. Consequently, the need for gaming chairs, which are often used for console or PC gaming, may decline. Thus, the expanding mobile gaming sector could negatively impact the global gaming chair market during the forecast period.

The gaming chair market faces several challenges. Firstly, intense gaming sessions using gaming peripherals can lead to realistic games causing back injuries, muscle stiffness, and wrist issues. Solutions include adjustable lumbar support and ergonomic designs. Secondly, the demand for high-quality gaming chairs, such as racer chairs, recliner gaming chairs, and rocker gaming chairs, is increasing among video game enthusiasts. This includes both high-range and medium-range options with PU or PVC Leather. Sales are strong in gaming center facilities, personal computers, and esports tournaments. However, competition comes from supermarkets and hypermarkets selling low-range chairs. Online stores offer convenience, but quality and durability are crucial. Chairs must cater to cardiovascular functions and torque back support. Metal frames and adequate padding are essential features. The market also includes gaming accessories like pedestal chairs with or without wheels for added functionality. Online streaming and esports streaming platforms further boost demand.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This gaming chair market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Price 1.1 Mid-range

1.2 Low-range

1.3 High-range Type 2.1 Table

2.2 Hybrid

2.3 Platform Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Mid-range- The gaming chair market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing popularity of gaming and the recognition of the importance of ergonomics in prolonged use. These chairs offer superior comfort and support, allowing gamers to play for extended periods without discomfort. Features such as adjustable backrests, lumbar support, and swivel functions enhance the gaming experience. Companies like DXRacer, Secretlab, and Noblechairs dominate the market, providing high-quality chairs for both PC and console gamers.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Gaming Chair market encompasses a variety of chairs designed specifically for PC gamers and video game enthusiasts. These chairs offer enhanced ergonomic support for long gaming sessions, with options including PC Gaming Chairs, Hybrid Gaming Chairs, Platform Gaming Chairs, and more. Variants like Racer Chairs, Recliner Gaming Chairs, Rocker Gaming Chairs, Pedestal Gaming Chairs, Beanbag Gaming Chairs, and even those With Wheel or Without Wheel cater to different preferences. Retailers such as Home Centers, Specialty Stores, and Start-ups sell these chairs to both residential and commercial customers. Professional gamers and casual gamers alike benefit from features like adjustable settings, armrests, swiveling bases, and caster wheels. Accessories like speakers can also be added for an immersive gaming experience. Gaming Chairs come in various styles, with Hybrid Gaming Chairs combining elements of office and gaming chairs, and Platform Gaming Chairs featuring a flat, stable base. Ergonomic support is crucial for gamers, ensuring comfort during extended gaming sessions. Whether you're a serious gamer or simply enjoy the occasional video game, a Gaming Chair can enhance your experience, providing comfort, functionality, and style.

Market Research Overview

The gaming chair market is thriving with various types of chairs catering to different segments. Hybrid gaming chairs offer the best of both worlds, combining features of a standard office chair and a gaming chair. Platform gaming chairs are designed for commercial use in game cafes and arcades. Residential and commercial buyers can purchase these chairs from Home Centers, Specialty Stores, and online from Start-ups. Gamers seek chairs with high-end compatibility for their hardware, ergonomic design, and adjustable settings for optimal comfort during long gaming sessions. New games, online gaming, PC games, and social media platforms are driving the demand for gaming chairs. Ergonomic chairs with lumbar support, padded backrests, and adjustable armrests ensure a cozy seating position and steady support. Gaming chairs come in various designs, including Racer Chairs, Recliner Gaming Chairs, and Rocker Gaming Chairs, with features like 4D armrests, gel cold foam, detachable footrests, and carbon-look coverings. Accessories like speakers, retractable footrests, built-in massage units, and RGB lighting systems add to the gaming experience. Prolonged sitting in gaming chairs can lead to postural stress, health issues like back injuries, torque back, wrist problems, and carpal tunnel syndrome. Therefore, chairs with adjustable lumbar support, ergonomic design, and adjustable settings are essential. The entertainment sector focuses on enhancing the player experience with motion and virtual reality games, gaming peripherals, and realistic games. The sales of gaming chairs are on the rise due to the increasing popularity of gaming and the need for comfortable seating during long gaming sessions. The market offers chairs in various price ranges, including High-Range, Medium-Range, and Low-Range, catering to different budgets. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets and Online Stores are popular sales channels. Gaming chairs are not just for professional gamers but also for those who enjoy outdoor games, mobile games, or board games. The chairs offer a cozy seating position, adjustable height, and swiveling bases for easy movement. With a wide range of colors, designs, and adjustment settings, gaming chairs cater to the individual preferences of every gamer.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Price

Mid-range



Low-range



High-range

Type

Table



Hybrid



Platform

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio