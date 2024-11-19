Gaming Chair Market to Grow by USD 545.8 Million (2024-2028), Health Benefits Driving Revenue, with AI Redefining Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global gaming chair market size is estimated to grow by USD 545.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Health-related benefits of using gaming chairs is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs. However, increasing adoption of mobile games poses a challenge.Key market players include Ace Casual Furniture, Aerocool Advanced Technologies Inc., AKRacing America Inc., AndaSeat, Arozzi North America, BRAZEN GAMING CHAIRS, Caseking GmbH, Clutch Chairz USA Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., MillerKnoll Inc., Impakt SA, LF Gaming, NOBLECHAIRS, Playseat BV, Raidmax, Roto VR Ltd., Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, and Vertagear Inc.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Price (Mid-range, Low-range, and High-range), Type (Table, Hybrid, and Platform), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Ace Casual Furniture, Aerocool Advanced Technologies Inc., AKRacing America Inc., AndaSeat, Arozzi North America, BRAZEN GAMING CHAIRS, Caseking GmbH, Clutch Chairz USA Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., GT Omega Racing Ltd., MillerKnoll Inc., Impakt SA, LF Gaming, NOBLECHAIRS, Playseat BV, Raidmax, Roto VR Ltd., Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, and Vertagear Inc

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The gaming chair market is thriving with trends like Hybrid and Platform chairs, catering to both residential and commercial sectors. Home Centers and Specialty Stores, including Start-ups, offer a wide range of chairs for Gamers. Hardware compatibility with electronic devices and new games, whether PC, console, or mobile, is crucial. Online gaming, social media, and e-games drive demand for ergonomic chairs with features like lumbar support, padded backrests, and height-adjustable armrests. Professional gamers prefer high-end video games and demand chairs with steady support, 135-degree adjustable backrests, 4D armrests, and carbon-look coverings. Ergonomic support, adjustment settings, and accessories like speakers, head cushions, and retractable footrests enhance the gaming experience. Health and fitness concerns, such as prolonged sitting, postural stress, and obesity-related health issues, fuel the market for ergonomic chairs. Variants like Racer, Recliner, Rocker, Pedestal chairs, and adjustable lumbar support cater to different preferences. The entertainment sector focuses on player experience, motion, and virtual reality games. Sales of gaming chairs continue to grow, driven by esports tournaments, online streaming, and gaming peripherals. Materials like PU Leather and PVC Leather are popular, with High-Range, Medium-Range, and Low-Range options available. Game cafes and e-sports facilities invest in ergonomic chairs with features like caster wheels, swiveling bases, and adjustable armrests. Gaming chairs are not just for video game enthusiasts; they cater to all types of gamers, from board games to realistic games.

An ergonomic gaming chair is a crucial investment for avid gamers, designed to alleviate discomfort and muscle strain that can lead to health issues like herniated lumbar discs. Unlike conventional chairs, ergonomic gaming chairs promote a natural hand position and sitting posture. They offer features such as reclining capabilities, swivel and tilt functions, seat-side controls, and neck pillows, enabling gamers to relax and recuperate during extended gaming sessions. These chairs are essential for maintaining optimal comfort and reducing the risk of injury while playing.

Market Challenges

The gaming chair market is a growing sector in the entertainment industry, catering to both residential and commercial consumers. Two popular types are Hybrid Gaming Chairs and Platform Gaming Chairs. Challenges include ensuring hardware compatibility with various electronic devices, keeping up with new games and online gaming trends, and meeting the needs of professional gamers. Distributors face competition from Home Centers, Specialty Stores, Start-ups, and Online Stores. Gamers prioritize ergonomic features like lumbar support, adjustable armrests, and a cozy seating position. Health and fitness concerns, such as prolonged sitting and postural stress, drive demand for ergonomic designs. Gaming chairs come in various types, including Racer Chairs, Recliner Gaming Chairs, Rocker Gaming Chairs, and Pedestal Gaming Chairs, with or without wheels. Accessories like speakers, retractable footrests, and built-in massage units add value. Market segments include Residential, Commercial, and Gaming Center facilities. Key challenges include catering to different price points (High-Range, Medium-Range, Low-Range), addressing health issues like back injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and obesity, and ensuring compatibility with various electronic devices and games, including PC games, console games, mobile games, and virtual reality games. Sales depend on player experience, motion, and realism, as well as gaming peripherals and accessories. Success relies on understanding the needs of video game enthusiasts and offering a wide range of variants and customization options.

The mobile gaming market has experienced significant growth due to the widespread use of smart devices. Mobile games generate the majority of revenue in this sector, with smartphones accounting for approximately 75%. The convenience of playing games on-the-go has led to an increase in gaming usage on smartphones. Gaming apps are readily available for free on smartphones, eliminating the need for additional controllers. This accessibility and affordability have made mobile gaming a popular pastime for many. Companies are responding to this trend by focusing on app development for mobile games, further expanding the market.

Segment Overview

This gaming chair market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Price 1.1 Mid-range

1.2 Low-range

1.3 High-range Type 2.1 Table

2.2 Hybrid

2.3 Platform Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Mid-range- The mid-range segment of the global gaming chair market is currently the most preferred choice for consumers. These chairs offer proper armrests, which help alleviate shoulder and arm pain. Mid-range gaming chairs come with decent-quality audio systems and sizable subwoofers, adding to the overall gaming experience. X-Rocker is a leading brand in this segment, producing chairs like the X-Rocker Pro. Mid-range gaming chairs resemble office chairs but have a slightly lower height. Their adjustable height allows users to align the chair with their TV or media device, reducing neck strain. The mid-range segment's popularity will continue to fuel the growth of the global gaming chair market due to its reasonable pricing and added features.

Research Analysis

The Gaming Chair market encompasses various types of chairs designed specifically for PC gamers and video game enthusiasts. These chairs offer enhanced ergonomic support for long gaming sessions, with popular variants including Racer Chairs, Recliner Gaming Chairs, Rocker Gaming Chairs, Pedestal Gaming Chairs, Beanbag Gaming Chairs, and Hybrid Gaming Chairs. With wheeled options (With Wheel) or without (Without Wheel), these chairs cater to both residential and commercial settings. Home Centers and Specialty Stores are common retailers, while Start-ups and online platforms are gaining popularity. Features such as adjustable settings, armrests, swiveling bases, caster wheels, and even integrated speakers enhance the gaming experience. Gamers, from casual to professional, benefit from these chairs' ergonomic design and customization options. Accessories like headrests, footrests, and cup holders further add to the gaming chair experience.

Market Research Overview

The gaming chair market is a dynamic and growing industry, catering to the needs of both residential and commercial consumers. Hybrid and platform gaming chairs are popular choices, offering a blend of comfort and functionality for gamers. These chairs come with various features such as ergonomic designs, adjustable lumbar support, padded backrests, height-adjustable armrests, and steady bases. Gamers can choose from a range of variants, including Racer Chairs, Recliner Gaming Chairs, Rocker Gaming Chairs, and Pedestal Gaming Chairs, with or without wheels. Hardware compatibility is essential, ensuring the chair works with various electronic devices, including PCs, game consoles, and mobile devices. New games, online gaming, and social media platforms have fueled the demand for gaming chairs, with e-games, board games, high-end video games, and virtual reality games also driving sales. Ergonomic chairs with health and fitness features, such as lumbar support, posture correction, and adjustable settings, are increasingly popular. These chairs help prevent postural stress and health issues, including back injuries, torque back, wrist problems, and muscle stiffness. The entertainment sector, including game cafes and esports tournaments, is a significant market for gaming chairs. Accessories like speakers, head cushions, detachable footrests, and retractable footrests, add to the overall gaming experience. The market also includes start-ups and specialty stores, offering a range of prices from high-end to low-range, including PU Leather and PVC Leather chairs. Gaming chairs are not just for video game enthusiasts but also for those who enjoy outdoor games, cozy seating positions, and motion-based games. With RGB lighting systems, colors, and designs, these chairs offer a personalized gaming experience. Prolonged sitting can lead to health issues, making ergonomic chairs an essential investment for gamers.

