Gaming Console Market Records a CAGR of over 6% by 2025 with Dominant Players including Dell Technologies Inc., Mattel Inc., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. | Technavio
Aug 24, 2021, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 14.59 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the gaming console market to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles, diversified gaming population, and enhanced technological features and product innovations will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, increasing use of gaming consoles for non-gaming activities, the growing prominence of games-as-a-service (GaaS), and the surging emergence of gamification will aid in accelerating the market's growth during the forecast period.
Gaming Console Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gaming Console Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- TV Consoles
- Handheld Consoles
- Application
- Casual Gamers
- Hardcore Gamers
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70487
Gaming Console Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The gaming console market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Atari Inc, Dell Technologies Inc., Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mattel Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Razer Inc., Sony Corp., and Valve Corp. are some of the major market participants.
To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gaming console market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Gaming Console Market size
- Gaming Console Market trends
- Gaming Console Market industry analysis
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports
Gaming Simulators Market by End-user, Component, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Casino Gaming Market in US by Type and Platform - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Gaming Market by Type, Device, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Global Gaming Chair Market by Type, Price, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
VR Gaming Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Gaming Console Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming console market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gaming console market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gaming console market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming console market vendors
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- TV consoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Handheld consoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by type of gamer
- Market segments
- Comparison by type of gamer
- Casual gamers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hardcore gamers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by type of gamer
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atari Inc
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Mad Catz Global Ltd.
- Mattel Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Razer Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Valve Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article