Gaming Console Market Records a CAGR of over 6% by 2025 with Dominant Players including Dell Technologies Inc., Mattel Inc., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp. | Technavio

The enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles, diversified gaming population, and enhanced technological features and product innovations will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, increasing use of gaming consoles for non-gaming activities, the growing prominence of games-as-a-service (GaaS), and the surging emergence of gamification will aid in accelerating the market's growth during the forecast period.

Gaming Console Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gaming Console Market is segmented as below:

Type

TV Consoles



Handheld Consoles

Application

Casual Gamers



Hardcore Gamers

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Gaming Console Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The gaming console market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Atari Inc, Dell Technologies Inc., Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mattel Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Razer Inc., Sony Corp., and Valve Corp. are some of the major market participants.

To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gaming console market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gaming Console Market size

Gaming Console Market trends

Gaming Console Market industry analysis

Gaming Console Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming console market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gaming console market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gaming console market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming console market vendors

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

TV consoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Handheld consoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by type of gamer

Market segments

Comparison by type of gamer

Casual gamers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardcore gamers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by type of gamer

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atari Inc

Dell Technologies Inc.

Mad Catz Global Ltd.

Mattel Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Razer Inc.

Sony Corp.

Valve Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

