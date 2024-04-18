Gaming Console Market size is set to grow by USD 17071.59 million from 2023-2027,enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gaming console market  size is estimated to grow by USD 17071.59 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.63%  during the forecast period. ai_driving_factor 

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Console Market 2023-2027
Gaming Console Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017 - 2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 17071.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.16

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key countries

US, China, South Korea, Germany, and UK

Key companies profiled

Amkette, Analogue Enterprises Ltd., Atari Inc., Bluestack Systems Inc., Hyperkin Inc., Intellivision Entertainment LLC, Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mattel Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., PlayJam Ltd., PLAYMAJI Inc., Razer Inc., Sega Corp., SNK Corp., Sony Group Corp., Tommo Inc., and Valve Corp.

Segment Overview 

This gaming console market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (TV consoles and Handheld consoles ) Usage (Casual gamers and Hardcore gamers ) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Type

Geography Overview

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 - 2021) and forecast period(2023-2027)

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation

  • Type
    • TV Consoles And Handheld Consoles
  • Usage
    • Casual Gamers And Hardcore Gamers
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Middle East And Africa
    • South America


7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

