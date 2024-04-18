Gaming Console Market size is set to grow by USD 17071.59 million from 2023-2027,enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles boost the market- Technavio

Apr 18, 2024, 19:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gaming console market size is estimated to grow by USD 17071.59 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.63% during the forecast period. ai_driving_factor
|
Gaming Console Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017 - 2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 17071.59 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
6.16
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, South Korea, Germany, and UK
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amkette, Analogue Enterprises Ltd., Atari Inc., Bluestack Systems Inc., Hyperkin Inc., Intellivision Entertainment LLC, Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mattel Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., PlayJam Ltd., PLAYMAJI Inc., Razer Inc., Sega Corp., SNK Corp., Sony Group Corp., Tommo Inc., and Valve Corp.
Segment Overview
This gaming console market report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (TV consoles and Handheld consoles ) Usage (Casual gamers and Hardcore gamers ) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America)
Market segmentation by Type
Geography Overview
Research Analysis
Market Research Overview
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation
- Type
- TV Consoles And Handheld Consoles
- Usage
- Casual Gamers And Hardcore Gamers
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix
