Gaming Console Market size to increase by USD 17.07 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Amkette, Analogue Enterprises Ltd., Atari Inc. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Console Market size is expected to grow by USD 17.07 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 6.63% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. Enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles is notably driving the gaming console market. However, factor such as increasing popularity of PC gaming may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the gaming console market incluidng Amkette, Analogue Enterprises Ltd., Atari Inc., Bluestack Systems Inc., Hyperkin Inc., Intellivision Entertainment LLC, Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mattel Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., PlayJam Ltd., PLAYMAJI Inc., Razer Inc., Sega Corp., SNK Corp., Sony Group Corp., Tommo Inc., and Valve Corp. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy the report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Console Market 2023-2027

Gaming Console Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Razer Inc.: The company offers gaming console namely Razer Wolverine V2 Pro.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Request Free Sample Report for more details.

Gaming Console Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

TV consoles

Handheld consoles

Usage

Casual gamers

Hardcore gamers

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

The TV console segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. A home console is essentially an interactive computer that produces a video display signal. Notably, the industry is set for a remarkable technological progress, exemplified by Sony and Microsoft's latest console generations, which include impressive features such as 8GB of RAM and compatibility with Blu-ray, HDMI, and digital video output.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Gaming Console Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to make a significant 51% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. APAC is widely recognized to be the hub of professional gaming, with China standing out as the world's gaming capital. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of E-sports in emerging countries like Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore is expected to role in the growth of E-sports in the APAC region. Notably, major digital gaming companies like Tencent from China and GungHo Online Entertainment are prominent players in this region.

Gaming Console Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming console market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Gaming Console market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gaming console market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of gaming console market companies

Related Reports:

3D Gaming Consoles Market: The 3D gaming consoles market share is expected to increase by USD 8.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.63%.

Gaming Market: The Gaming Market size is estimated to grow by USD 102.13 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12%.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Usage Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio