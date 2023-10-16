Gaming Console Market size to increase by USD 17.07 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Amkette, Analogue Enterprises Ltd., Atari Inc. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Console Market size is expected to grow by USD 17.07 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 6.63% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. Enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles is notably driving the gaming console market. However, factor such as increasing popularity of PC gaming may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the gaming console market incluidng Amkette, Analogue Enterprises Ltd., Atari Inc., Bluestack Systems Inc., Hyperkin Inc., Intellivision Entertainment LLC, Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mattel Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., PlayJam Ltd., PLAYMAJI Inc., Razer Inc., Sega Corp., SNK Corp., Sony Group Corp., Tommo Inc., and Valve Corp. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate,  Buy the report now

Gaming Console Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Razer Inc.: The company offers gaming console namely Razer Wolverine V2 Pro.

Gaming Console Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

  • TV consoles
  • Handheld consoles

Usage

  • Casual gamers
  • Hardcore gamers

Geography

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

The TV console segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. A home console is essentially an interactive computer that produces a video display signal. Notably, the industry is set for a remarkable technological progress, exemplified by Sony and Microsoft's latest console generations, which include impressive features such as 8GB of RAM and compatibility with Blu-ray, HDMI, and digital video output.

Gaming Console Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to make a significant 51% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. APAC is widely recognized to be the hub of professional gaming, with China standing out as the world's gaming capital. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of E-sports in emerging countries like Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore is expected to role in the growth of E-sports in the APAC region. Notably, major digital gaming companies like Tencent from China and GungHo Online Entertainment are prominent players in this region.

Gaming Console Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming console market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the Gaming Console market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the gaming console market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of gaming console market companies

