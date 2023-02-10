Gaming console market size to increase by USD 17,071.59 million; APAC to account for 51% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gaming Console Market by Type, Usage, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 17,071.59 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.63%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 30,995.61 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Know about the scope of the report Download A PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Console Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global gaming console market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 51% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing penetration of E-sports in developing countries, such as Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore and innovations in gaming technologies are driving the growth of the gaming console market in APAC. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The gaming console market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bluestack Systems Inc. - The company offers gaming consoles such as keyboard, mouse, and gamepad.

- The company offers gaming consoles such as keyboard, mouse, and gamepad. Hyperkin Inc. - The company offers gaming console namely Hyperkin RetroN 5.

- The company offers gaming console namely Hyperkin RetroN 5. Intellivision Entertainment LLC - The company offers gaming consoles namely Amico.

- The company offers gaming consoles namely Amico. Logitech International SA - The company offers gaming consoles such as F310 and F710.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles, diversifying gaming population, and enhanced technological features and product innovations. However, the increasing influx of casual gamers is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Get highlights on the market study, Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into TV consoles and handheld consoles. The TV consoles segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The online smartphone and tablet games market size is expected to increase to USD 41.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5%. The rise in the adoption of games among the youth is notably driving the online smartphone and tablet games market growth, although factors such as an increase in concerns related to security and privacy issues may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5%. The rise in the adoption of games among the youth is notably driving the online smartphone and tablet games market growth, although factors such as an increase in concerns related to security and privacy issues may impede the market growth. The predicted growth for the video game market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 73.62 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.59%. The rising penetration of smartphones and improving internet access is notably driving the video game market growth, although factors such as the growing cost of game development may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this gaming console market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gaming console market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, APAC, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming console market vendors.

Gaming Console Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17071.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.16 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amkette, Analogue Enterprises Ltd., Atari Inc., Bluestack Systems Inc., Hyperkin Inc., Intellivision Entertainment LLC, Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mattel Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., PlayJam Ltd., PLAYMAJI Inc., Razer Inc., Sega Corp., SNK Corp., Sony Group Corp., Tommo Inc., and Valve Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Usage



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global gaming console market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global gaming console market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Usage Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Usage Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 TV consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on TV consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on TV consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on TV consoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on TV consoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Handheld consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Handheld consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Handheld consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Handheld consoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Handheld consoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Usage

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Usage - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Usage - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Usage

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Usage



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Usage

7.3 Casual gamers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Casual gamers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Casual gamers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Casual gamers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Casual gamers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hardcore gamers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Hardcore gamers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hardcore gamers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Hardcore gamers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Hardcore gamers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Usage

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Usage ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Atari Inc.

Exhibit 108: Atari Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Atari Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Atari Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Bluestack Systems Inc.

Exhibit 111: Bluestack Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Bluestack Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Bluestack Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Hyperkin Inc.

Exhibit 114: Hyperkin Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Hyperkin Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Hyperkin Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Intellivision Entertainment LLC

Exhibit 117: Intellivision Entertainment LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Intellivision Entertainment LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Intellivision Entertainment LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Logitech International SA

Exhibit 120: Logitech International SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Logitech International SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Logitech International SA - Key offerings

12.8 Mad Catz Global Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Mad Catz Global Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Mad Catz Global Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Mad Catz Global Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Mattel Inc.

Exhibit 126: Mattel Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Mattel Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Mattel Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Mattel Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 131: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Nintendo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 139: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 PlayJam Ltd.

Exhibit 144: PlayJam Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: PlayJam Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: PlayJam Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 PLAYMAJI Inc.

Exhibit 147: PLAYMAJI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: PLAYMAJI Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: PLAYMAJI Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Razer Inc.

Exhibit 150: Razer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Razer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Razer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Razer Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Sega Corp.

Exhibit 154: Sega Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Sega Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Sega Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 157: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio