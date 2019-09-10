Gaming content creator DrLupo joins forces with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as official Ambassador for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Through the help of his Twitch audience, DrLupo has raised an astounding nearly $3 million for kids battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases at St. Jude and was named the inaugural St. Jude Content Creator of the Year this summer. Along with serving as an official St. Jude Ambassador for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, he set the event record by raising more than $920,000 for St. Jude at GuardianCon, now the Gaming Community Expo . In April, he and his wife and fellow content creator, MrsDrLupo, visited St. Jude and experienced its lifesaving mission firsthand.

As a St. Jude Ambassador, DrLupo will use his passion and talents to bring awareness to childhood cancer, which remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 15. Previous St. Jude Ambassadors for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month include both actresses Drew Barrymore and Lucy Hale.

Since September was first proclaimed Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in 2012, St. Jude has led the movement during this critical timeframe by mobilizing supporters, partners, influencers and celebrities, like DrLupo, to support the hospital's mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

"DrLupo's incredible compassion, love and generosity for our mission have proven time and again that when we come together to help those who need us most, amazing things happen," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are so proud to officially name DrLupo as a St. Jude Ambassador during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. On behalf of our patients and families, I'd like to thank him for continuously being a force for good in the gaming community and for always supporting the kids of St. Jude."

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The hospital freely shares its groundbreaking discoveries, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Learn more about how you can get involved with St. Jude this September at stjude.org/together.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

